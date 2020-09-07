This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung has been pretty quick to update their devices with the latest security patches in the past couple of years, and it looks like not much is going to change for the month of September. The company has already updated the Exynos-powered international Galaxy Note9 model (SM-N960F) with the September 2020 patch.
The new firmware carries version number N960FXXS6ETHB. Aside from the prompt security patch, we're not sure what else is included, as the changelog isn't yet available. The over-the-air update is available now in the DBT region, which is Samsung code for Germany. This goes without saying, but if you do find the update firmware floating around online, do not flash it on your Snapdragon-powered Note9s.
This post will serve as the roundup for Samsung phones updated with the September 2020 patch. We'll update it when this latest patch starts trickling down to more phones from the Korean tech giant.
More patches
Following in the footsteps of Note9, the Galaxy A21s, A51, A70, S10, and Note 10 have also picked up the September patch. For the S10, this was included with the One UI 2.5 update, which we cover in more detail here. Like the S10, the Note10 and Note10+ have had One UI 2.5 bundled into September's bulletin, benefiting from wireless DeX and proper gesture navigation with custom launchers, to name but a few new features coming to older Samsung flagships. So far this rollout has only reached Switzerland.
As for the remaining budget devices, the update is still on One UI 2.1 and contains nothing more than the bump to September's security patch. That trio has only been updated in Russia and Ukraine, with more regions soon to follow.
Note20 and Note20 Ultra
SamMobile is reporting that the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra are now receiving the Semptember update, which carries a build number of N98XFXXS1ATH9. Since both phones shipped with One UI 2.5, there don't appear to be any functional changes or new features beyond the regular security patches.
