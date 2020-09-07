It's probably been a while since most of you have even thought about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, but LineageOS has just pushed the official version of 16.0, based on Android 9 Pie, for the duo. In addition, the Android 10-based LineageOS 17.1 is on the way for the Pixel 2, 3a, and 4 lineups.

The arrival of LineageOS now for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL is pretty timely given that official Google updates are slated to end in October of this year, so those of you still rocking the second-gen Pixel phones should be able to keep up with the latest Android features.

Only the older Pie-based 16.0 is available in stable for Pixel 2s right now, but an eagle-eyed r/LineageOS subreddit follower noticed that official LineageOS 17.1 support is coming for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, 3a and 3a XL, as well as the 4 and 4 XL. The original Pixel and Pixel XL already had official Lineage support, and the Pixel 3 and 3 XL recently got it as well, so that leaves the brand-new Pixel 4a and currently unreleased Pixel 5 as the only Pixel phones that official Lineage support has not yet been confirmed for.

Additionally, two Moto G7-series phones, the G7 Play (channel) and G7 Power (ocean) have just received LineageOS 17.1. We'll be sure to update you guys when 17.1 arrives for those Pixels.