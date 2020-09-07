This story was originally published and last updated .
It's probably been a while since most of you have even thought about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, but LineageOS has just pushed the official version of 16.0, based on Android 9 Pie, for the duo. In addition, the Android 10-based LineageOS 17.1 is on the way for the Pixel 2, 3a, and 4 lineups.
The arrival of LineageOS now for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL is pretty timely given that official Google updates are slated to end in October of this year, so those of you still rocking the second-gen Pixel phones should be able to keep up with the latest Android features.
Only the older Pie-based 16.0 is available in stable for Pixel 2s right now, but an eagle-eyed r/LineageOS subreddit follower noticed that official LineageOS 17.1 support is coming for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, 3a and 3a XL, as well as the 4 and 4 XL. The original Pixel and Pixel XL already had official Lineage support, and the Pixel 3 and 3 XL recently got it as well, so that leaves the brand-new Pixel 4a and currently unreleased Pixel 5 as the only Pixel phones that official Lineage support has not yet been confirmed for.
Additionally, two Moto G7-series phones, the G7 Play (channel) and G7 Power (ocean) have just received LineageOS 17.1. We'll be sure to update you guys when 17.1 arrives for those Pixels.
The LineageOS 16.0 downloads are now available for the Pixel 2 (walleye) and Pixel 2 XL (taimen). 17.1 should be arriving in the near future.
Pixel 2 builds pulled, Pixel 4 downloads now available
The Pixel 2 downloads have been temporarily pulled, as the device maintainer says, "a 16.0 build was falsely identified as bricking a walleye when really a user coincidentally experienced hardware failure while flashing." They seem to be referring to this Reddit thread, where someone said their Pixel 2 wouldn't boot after LineageOS was installed, but it's not clear if Lineage caused the failure.
In the meantime, downloads are now available for the Pixel 4 (flame) and Pixel 4 XL (coral).
- Source:
- LineageOS (GitHub)
