They say the bigger the TV, the better the quarantine. Okay, okay, I say that. But seriously, since movie theaters probably won't be safe for a while, upgrading your home theater setup is the next best thing. And today only, Amazon is offering up both 55" and 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs made by LG for some super low prices starting at just $436.99 — a $462.01 savings.

Both sets feature high definition 4K picture quality with NanoCell technology to ensure vibrant colors and detailed images. They also have local dimming control to enhance contrast and black levels. These TVs come packing both Alexa and the Google Assistant thanks to LG ThinQ AI technology. I'm sure there's some fun to be had in trying to make them interact with each other. Maybe you can start a virtual assistant war inside your own television set?

Sure, they may not have Roku or Android TV functionality built-in, but I've always been a fan of buying a good TV and sticking with it for a while as I upgrade my streaming stick every couple of years. Sabrina, Google's new Android TV dongle, is right around the corner, and these LG TVs have HDMI ports just waiting to be filled. Heck, they even have AirPlay 2 so Apple users won't have any complaints.