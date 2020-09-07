Sometimes your phone can't make it through the day — whether you're streaming audio to Bluetooth headphones or binging YouTube videos to distract yourself, your battery just doesn't cut it. If you're looking for a portable charging solution, you're in luck: This RAVPower battery bank is on sale for just $27 ($13 off) at Amazon.

RAVPower claims its bank charges USB-C devices super quickly with its 45W output. The device also has dual charging ports, one USB-A, and one USB-C, to allow you to charge two devices at once. With a respectable 20,100 mAh capacity, you should be able to grab up to four charges from the bank, depending on your device. You'll be ready to go fast, too, as the company promises a 3.5-hour recharge time for its bank via USB-C.

If you need a power bank on the cheap, this might be the option for you. It's not the fanciest unit we've seen, but with a 45W output and 20,100 mAh capacity, it's not too shabby for the price. Be sure to check off the coupon on the store page to get your full discount. Grab the RAVPower battery bank for just $27 ($13 off) at Amazon today.