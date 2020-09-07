The Google Pixel 4a made waves as a budget champ with its remarkable camera and reasonable launch price in the US. But those waves haven’t quite hit the international shores as yet since the phone doesn’t ship until October in many parts of the world. In the UK, Google is using this intervening time to hype up its latest mid-ranger by handing out free gifts containing the Pixel 4a and more.

Our tipster got his package last week with several little surprises in addition to the actual phone. There’s a cardboard piece that you can fold up to form a stand to keep your phone steady for astrophotography (as shown in the slideshow below), some sweet treats, and a "no-groni aperitif" (alcohol free, of course). A leaflet in the box encourages the recipients to mention in their celebratory tweets that the phone was sent as a gift from Google and tag #FreeGift and #Pixel4a hashtags.

Back in early August, all our tipster did was praise the Pixel 4a’s affordability in response to a tweet. Google chimed in asking for his address and he had the box in his mailbox last week, just like many others. These Pixel 4a units are arriving about a month before the device is set to go on sale in the UK. Maybe it’s Google’s way of keeping people excited during this terribly long two-month wait.

Unfortunately, singing the praises of the Pixel 4a won’t get you a free unit anymore — Google’s generosity came with a deadline that ended last month.