Google added its Contact and Phones apps to the Play Store in December 2015, so they could receive updates outside of full system upgrades. That allows the Contacts app to be installed on devices that shipped with a different contact picker, helping push it over the 500 million installs mark to join YouTube GO, Android Auto, and Google Files.
Contacts is installed by default on Google's own Pixel phones (and Nexus devices before those), but it has also been the contacts app choice on a few third-party devices, like the Surface Duo. The app is currently sitting at an average rating of 4.3/5 stars on the Play Store, out of over 430,000 reviews.
If you don't already use Google Contacts and want to give it a spin, you can download it from the Play Store at the link below. It's generally compatible with any device running Android 6.0 or newer. We also have the APKs on APKMirror.
