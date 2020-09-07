You've undoubtedly found yourself with a bit of free time amid the recent pandemic. Instead of binging on TV shows or scrolling through endless walls of social media, why not take this opportunity to cultivate a new hobby, like learning how to play guitar, bass, or even ukulele? To get you started, our friends at Fret Zealot are giving away three LED guitar lesson systems that will help you master the guitar and all of its intricacies.

Fret Zealot is an all-encompassing guitar, bass, and ukulele tutorial solution that utilizes hardware and software to help players fine-tune their learning experience. On the hardware side, Fret Zealot offers a full color LED system that easily attaches to the neck of a guitar or ukulele. After it's been installed and connected to the official Fret Zealot app via Bluetooth, the fretboard will light up with the same pattern shown on any of Fret Zealot's lesson plans, guiding players each step of the way.

In terms of software, Fret Zealot offers an Android app brimming with educational content that covers a variety of genres, including rock, pop, metal, blues, country, and more. The app features 1,500+ video lessons, 80,000+ songs, 10,000+ chords, a rundown of each scale in every key, and even a tuning function, giving players a well-rounded understanding of the entire musical landscape through their guitar.

