With the advent of the fitness-focused wearable, everyone suddenly became a lot more conscious of their health. Fitbit introduced blood oxygen saturation monitoring for many of its existing smartwatches earlier this year, and now the company is giving customers a new watch face to easily check SpO2 levels at a glance.

In a blog post today, Fitbit unveiled its SpO2 Signature watch face. The new addition allows users to track blood oxygen saturation, as well as key health and fitness stats, quickly and easily. Tapping on the clock cycles between displaying SpO2 levels, Active Zone Minutes, Heart Rate, current daily step count, and current daily floor count.

Wow, Fitbit is using a Pixel 3 XL mockup for its promotional image.

With the SpO2 Signature watch face installed from the Fitbit Gallery, the watch will track average blood oxygen saturation levels while you're sleeping, and start displaying them within an hour from the time you get moving in the morning. Fitbit Premium members will also be able to track their trends in the upcoming Health Metrics dashboard.

The new watch face is available now on Fitbit Ionic, Versa, and Sense devices. The company promises that more watch face options with SpO2 tracking will be coming later in the year.