If you're on the market for what is possibly the most advanced production phone on the planet, you're in luck. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is currently on sale on Amazon, down to "just" $1100, which is $300 less than what it usually costs. The deal is only available today, so you better hurry if you want to get the handset at this price.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with 128GB of storage, and a 6.9" 120Hz display. On the back, there's a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 48MP 4x telephoto lens, completed by a 40MP selfie camera on the front.

In our review, we appreciated the phone's 120Hz OLED display and the long battery life but were really thrown off by its price. Thankfully, this deal helps alleviate this issue. The device sold on Amazon is the US version and therefore comes with an American warranty. Use the link below today to make your purchase and enjoy the $300 markdown