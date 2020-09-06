This story was originally published and last updated .
The One UI 2.5 software made its debut a couple of weeks ago alongside the Galaxy Note20, Z Flip 5G, and Tab S7 lineup. It's already made its way to the Galaxy S20, and now it's the older Galaxy S10's turn. The unlocked model in Germany is up first, and it includes a ton of new stuff.
Here's the changelog:
Samsung DeX
- Wireless DeX connection support.
- Wireless connection with TVs through Wi-Fi direct (compatible with Miracast)
- Quick Panel DeX
- Usage of Samsung Smart TVs released after 2019 is recommended.
- Screen Zoom and Font Size options are supported to allow customization in various display sizes.
Wi-Fi
- If quality information on nearby Wi-Fi routers can be measured, this information will appear as Very Fast, Fast, Normal, or Slow.
- This feature can be turned on or off in the “Network Quality Information Display” settings.
- When attempting to access a Wi-Fi router with a password, a newly added feature now allows the user to request the password of the Wi-Fi router from someone nearby who is saved in their contact list and has already connected to that router.
- The “Request Password” button will appear on the Wi-Fi password input screen when you can request a password.
Always On Display
- Bitmoji stickers are supported on Always On Display. (Clock style)
Samsung Keyboard
- A new feature has been added to the keyboard search feature that allows the user to search YouTube.
- Split Keyboard is supported on Landscape mode.
- The search function of the “Manage Input Languages” screen in the Keyboard Settings page has been newly updated to make it easy to find keyboard input languages that the user wishes to add or delete.
Camera
- The Pro Video feature has been enhanced.
Messages
- A feature has been added that allows the user to call a person who is saved as a pre-configured SOS message contact.
- A feature has been added that allows the user to send SOS location-sharing messages every 30 minutes for 24 hours.
A software update can include, but is not limited to:
- Device stability improvements, bug fixes.
- New and / or enhanced features.
- Further improvements to performance.
One of the bigger feature additions here is Wireless DeX, which allows the use of Samsung's DeX interface sans wires on any Miracast-supported TV. It also adds some Wi-Fi-related features, including a quality measurement when available, as well as the ability to request a Wi-Fi password from a nearby contact. The Always On Display gets Bitmoji sticker support, and there's an improved Pro Video mode. There are also some minor changes to the keyboard and messaging apps.
The update weighs in at nearly 1GB, carrying firmware version G973FXXU8DTH7 for the regular S10, G975FXXU8DTH7 for the S10+, and G970FXXU8DTH7 for the S10e. It also comes with the September security patch. It's only been spotted in Germany for now, but we'll probably see it spread to other regions soon.
One UI 2.5 is now rolling out to to Exynos-powered Note10 and Note10+ models (SM-N970F and SM-N975F, respectively) in Germany, per XDA. The 5G variant of the Note10+ (SM-N976B) is receiving the update in Switzerland. As with the S10 updates, these Note10 updates include the September security patch.
- Source:
- SamMobile
