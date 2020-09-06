Motorola usually releases a "Plus" version of its Moto G-series phone, though a Moto G9 Plus was absent from the Moto G9 announcements late last month. If you were hoping for more details on a larger G9 variant, you'll be glad to know that the Orange carrier in Slovakia has prematurely published its G9 Plus product page.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus. courtesy of Orange Slovakia.https://t.co/Pr4Ept5mOx pic.twitter.com/iKs9m6iNSA — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 6, 2020

Spotted by WinFuture's Roland Quandt, Orange Slovakia's listing gives us an almost-complete look at the Moto G9 Plus. Size-wise, the G9 Plus is, predictably, larger than the G9; it measures in at 170.0 x 78.1 x 9.7mm and weighs a hefty 223g. That's 4.88mm taller, 2.4mm wider, 0.5mm thicker, and 23g heavier than the standard G9.

The display is said to be a 6.81-inch TFT unit with a resolution of 2400x1080. 128GB of internal storage and a 64MP primary sensor for the rear camera arrangement are also listed (there are no details on the other lenses). By comparison, the regular G9 gets a 6.5" 720p TFT display, 64GB of storage, and a 48MP primary rear sensor. The G9 Plus does share some specs with the regular G9, including 4GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and microSD expansion. The Plus also seems to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is different from the rear-mounted unit on the regular G9.

Orange Slovakia has the phone listed at €255. For comparison, the G9 Play (with a set of MotoBuds Charge wireless buds included for free) from the same carrier will run you €199. The G9 Plus listing only has one color — blue — but the phone will also come in gold according to some Evan Blass-sourced renders posted by GSM Arena. We don't have an availability date from Orange Slovakia or any other market, but we'd expect the phone to be announced soon.