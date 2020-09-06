Motorola usually releases a "Plus" version of its Moto G-series phone, though a Moto G9 Plus was absent from the Moto G9 announcements late last month. If you were hoping for more details on a larger G9 variant, you'll be glad to know that the Orange carrier in Slovakia has prematurely published its G9 Plus product page.

Spotted by WinFuture's Roland Quandt, Orange Slovakia's listing gives us an almost-complete look at the Moto G9 Plus. Size-wise, the G9 Plus is, predictably, larger than the G9; it measures in at 170.0 x 78.1 x 9.7mm and weighs a hefty 223g. That's 4.88mm taller, 2.4mm wider, 0.5mm thicker, and 23g heavier than the standard G9.

The display is said to be a 6.81-inch TFT unit with a resolution of 2400x1080. 128GB of internal storage and a 64MP primary sensor for the rear camera arrangement are also listed (there are no details on the other lenses). By comparison, the regular G9 gets a 6.5" 720p TFT display, 64GB of storage, and a 48MP primary rear sensor. The G9 Plus does share some specs with the regular G9, including 4GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and microSD expansion. The Plus also seems to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is different from the rear-mounted unit on the regular G9.

Orange Slovakia has the phone listed at 255. For comparison, the G9 Play (with a set of MotoBuds Charge wireless buds included for free) from the same carrier will run you €199. The G9 Plus listing only has one color — blue — but the phone will also come in gold according to some Evan Blass-sourced renders posted by GSM Arena. We don't have an availability date from Orange Slovakia or any other market, but we'd expect the phone to be announced soon.