While compatibility with wireless Android Auto is expanding on phones, there are still many in-car head units and media players that are stuck using tethered connections. That's where a device called 'AAWireless' comes in, which aims to add wireless support to as many Android Auto units as possible.

The AAWireless device is being developed by Emil Borconi-Szedressy, who designed the original concept using a secondary phone (and has several published Android Auto applications), and Chiel Prins, who helped create the newer custom hardware and Linux-based software. The adapter plugs into the car over USB and creates a wireless signal to use Android Auto with, eliminating the need for a cable between your phone and the car.

The development team says it has tested AAWireless on as many cars and units as possible, though there's always the possibility that some units may never be compatible, due to different implementations of Android Auto and the onboard USB connectors. The smartphone application also requires Android 9 Pie or higher.

The project is seeking $220,000 on Indiegogo to manufacture custom boards and create an industrial design for the casing. If you back the project with $55, you'll get a single AAWireless unit when it starts shipping — the current estimated date is December 2020, but ETAs for crowdfunding campaigns are usually optimistic. You can also give the project $110 to receive two AAWireless devices.