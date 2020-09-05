Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today we have the release of BraveDNS, a tool for circumventing censorship. We also have the arrival of the popular photo editor Bazaart as well as a new VPN from AdGuard. We've also migrated the COVID apps into their own section for easier discovery. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last week.

Apps

BraveDNS: Fast, private, and safe DNS + Firewall

BraveDNS offers built-in encrypted DNS, which is great if you're looking to circumvent censorship or would simply like to protect yourself from malware. There is a built-in firewall, and you can set it up so that your apps won't access the internet without your permission, even on a case-by-case basis. You can even monitor your network activity in real-time, which should help to figure out which apps are using your data in the background the most, and then you can shut off their access to the internet to ensure your data remains yours.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

INSIGHT LUNG

Insight Lung is an augmented reality app that can help people learn more about Asthma and COPD. Ideally, the AR design is there to help enthuse students with the learning process by allowing them to dive into human lungs in an interesting and realistic way. Essentially this is a medical education app designed to offer a bit of fun while learning, so if you'd like to explore a pair of human lungs through AR, Insight Lung is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Cocoon - Share Privately with Your Closest Groups

Cocoon is a messaging app designed for use with small groups of friends and family. Now I'm not so sure why people keep trying to reinvent the wheel, especially when there are already hundreds of personal messaging apps to choose from, but here we are. Cocoon sets itself up as a messaging app designed for natural conversations, and so threaded replies are created in such a way so that they don't break the flow of the text. Of course, like all messaging apps, this one is useless unless you can get most of your friends and family to use it. So good luck with that.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Bazaart: Photo Editor & Graphic Design

Earlier this month, we listed Bazaart: Photo Editor & Graphic Design in an app roundup, but it would seem the app was still in testing at the time, and so this week marks the official release on Android. Bazaart is already a popular photo editor on iOS, and now that it has made its way to Android, users can take finally take advantage of the cool filters. So, of course, the app offers a way to easily share your stylish photos on social media, because what's the point of editing photos if you can't share the results with friends.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $3.99

AdGuard VPN — Fast & secure, unlimited protection

AdGuard VPN is just that, a new VPN app for Android that comes from AdGuard. So far, this service already offers servers in 21 different countries, as well as 24/7 support. AdGuard states that no logs are kept, but like all VPNs, you're going to have to take their word for it. So yeah, if you're looking for a new VPN to try out, AdGuard VPN is the new kid on the block, but it at least comes from a known source. Luckily interested parties can try the app for free, and if you like what you see, AdGuard VPN will run you $5.99 a month.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $5.99 - $35.88

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

OnePlus Buds

OnePlus Buds is the tie-in app from OnePlus for its new wireless headphones. You'll have to use this app to upgrade the bud's firmware, and you'll also be able to access features like in-ear wear detection, headset touch settings, as well as a find-your-headset option. Sadly, some features of this app are only available on the stable version of OnePlus 6 and above, so if your OP device is rather dated while running older OP software, you probably won't want to invest in these buds since you'll be missing out on a few features.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

OnePlus Work With Alexa

OnePlus Work With Alexa is a tie-in app for the OnePlus TV, and it will allow users to control the device by voice. So if you happen to own an OnePlus TV, but have been wanting to add Alexa voice controls to your experience, now you can, thanks to the OnePlus Work With Alexa app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

COVID-19 Apps

STAYAWAY COVID

STAYAWAY COVID appears to be a COVID app for Portugal, but since the Play Store and official website don't actually state who it's for, your guess is as good as mine. Upon further inspection, this release has been developed by INESC TEC, ISPUP, Keyruptive, and Ubirider for the Directorate-General for Health / Ministry of Health, and after looking up a few of these companies, it would seem they originate in Portugal. So there you have it, STAYAWAY COVID is indeed a COVID-19 tracing app for Portugal.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Koronavilkku

I surely don't know how to pronounce Koronavilkku, which means this is the Finnish COVID tracing app, and since it sports Google's COVID-19 ENS badge, this app indeed uses the API. So like all ENS apps, you'll simply turn on your bluetooth, open this title, and then you're good to go. If you happen to come into contact with an infected individual that's been traced, you'll get notified of potential exposure.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Guam Covid Alert

Guam Covid Alert is a COVID exposure notification app, though it's not listed on the Play Store as an ENS app. This release comes from the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, and it utilizes an open-source project developed by PathCheck Foundation, which seems to be a server solution based on the ENS API, blurring even further the actual tech used in this release. At the very least, the app promises that its bluetooth-based notification system is privacy-centric, which is nice to see.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Rastrea el Virus BT

Rastrea el Virus BT is an early access release for Puerto Rico, and it comes from the Puerto Rico Department of Health. Much like the Guam Covid Alert app above, this COVID notification app is powered by PathCheck, so it's unclear if the app actually uses the ENS API since the badge is missing from the Play Store listing. Of course, this does mean the app uses a bluetooth-based tech to track users since it comes from PathCheck, so it promises low power consumption as well as user privacy.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

