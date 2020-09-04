As the corporate fate of social video platform TikTok remains hazy, the technical side has been going about business as usual and is out with a new if basic feature: users are now able to stitch parts of others' video into their own remix post.

To use Stitch, just look up a video you want to build on top of, tap on Share, then hit Stitch in the lower carousel. You'll only be able to use up to a 5-second clip from the post and then record your additional bit to follow on from it, but it's an easy way to get a reaction or critique up in short order. You won't have to talk over someone in a Duet — the simultaneous side-by-side edit mode originally intended for karaoke-style frolics — that's for sure.

That said, more advanced creators will probably stick to third-party video export sites and advanced editing software.