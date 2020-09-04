We're inching ever so closer to a OnePlus 8T and are eagerly biting the digits on our hands to learn what its cost digits will be. But if you'd rather not wait for that, why not get a OnePlus 8 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $100 off?

The phone is well-equipped with a 90Hz OLED display, the top-line Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G connectivity, and cameras mostly on par with flagships from other brands. In our review, we were impressed with its 30W charging, its constant horsepower, and its capable battery. This unlocked device should be able to hop on all three major LTE networks, but it'll only be good for 5G on T-Mobile's 2.5GHz spectrum.

You can head to the OnePlus store and drop in voucher code OPLD100OFF at checkout to get $100 off the model with 12GB of RAM —you're stuck with the Interstellar Glow colorway here, so we hope you like it — and pay just $699 for this OnePlus 8.

Also, you can click our affiliate link here (we may derive commission) and get $10 off any accessories you add into your cart.