Anker is involved in Amazon's Deal of the Day sales pretty frequently, and this time around, there are some decent deals to be had on USB-C chargers. Our favorite is a 65W charger with two USB-A ports, a 45W USB-C PD port, and international plugs for $34.99, $15 off the regular price.

The charger you see in the hero image is our headline deal. I haven't seen a charger quite like this before; it comes with US, UK, and European plugs that should come in handy if you travel often. The GaN tech inside means it can be smaller and run cooler. It has 65W in total, with the USB-C Power Delivery port able to output 45W — more than enough for phones and good enough for many laptops. There are also two 2.4A USB-A ports for charging your accessories while on the go. This $34.99 price is an all-time low, and depending on your location, you could get free one-day Prime shipping.

Here's the deal mentioned and a few other pertinent ones:

If you're looking for deals on USB-C hubs or power strips as well, you can click the source link below to see the full Anker catalog for today's Deal of the Day.