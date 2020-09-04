Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

New this week:

Who are we kidding, you're only reading this if you forgot Mulan launches today, or you've already watched it and you're looking for something else to fill out your weekend. Although, you may be putting it off since there's a $29.99 rental fee in addition to the $6.99 Disney+ subscription — at least until December 4th when Mulan joins the regular subscription plan.

Tenet also opened yesterday; but that's not streaming yet, you'll have to hit a theater to get your Nolan fix. However, reviewers haven't been very generous with this one, so it might not be worth the rush.

Getting on with the rest of the streamers for the week, there were actually more new titles on Tuesday than on Friday, likely to give viewers an early start before the Labor Day weekend. If Mulan and Tenet didn't fill your action quota, you can get all you like when Ryan Phillippe and Casper Van Dien face off in The 2nd.

The Argument brings some tense levity as a couple's fight spills over on their friends. Love, Guaranteed is a cute RomCom on Netflix starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. And despite Pauly Shore's best efforts, somebody decided to cast him to play in the comedy Guest House.

The Owners brings Maisie Williams back for the second week in a row, and for yet another horror, which seems to confirm she only accepts roles that involve covering her in blood. And if you're missing the good ol' fashioned zombie movie genre, Blood Quantum will deliver in spades.

For something a little more real, John Leguizamo channels his best school teacher persona and gets hyped up about chess club in Critical Thinking. Anime fans have been waiting for Children of the Sea to make its US release. And for some insight into the late Robin Williams, check out the biopic Robin’s Wish.

September 4

Mulan

September 4 | Action, Adventure, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Li Gong

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation...and a proud father.

The Argument

September 4 | Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Dan Fogler, Emma Bell, Maggie Q

Lisa (Charlotte McKinney) and Jack (Dan Fogler) get into an argument at their cocktail party that escalates until it brings an abrupt end to the festivities. To determine who was right they decide to recreate the night again and again.

The Owners

September 4 | Action, Horror, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Maisie Williams, Sylvester McCoy, Rita Tushingham

A group of friends think they found the perfect easy score -- an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early the tables are suddenly turned. As a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues the would-be thieves are left to fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined.

Guest House

September 4 | Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Pauly Shore, Mike Castle, Aimee Teegarden, Billy Zane

Pauly Shore and Steve-O kick this outrageous, raunchy comedy into high gear. When engaged couple Sarah (Aimee Teegarden) and Blake (Mike Castle) buy their dream home, there's a catch: a party animal named Randy (Shore) in the guest house who refuses to leave! When Randy throws a wild, sexy pool party, the cops show up --and Blake gets arrested. Can he and Sarah get through their backyard wedding without a certain loser crashing the party...and ruining their marriage?

Critical Thinking

September 4 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: John Leguizamo, Rachel Bay Jones, Michael Kenneth Williams

Based on a true story from 1998, five LatinX and Black teenagers from the toughest underserved ghetto in Miami fight their way into the National Chess Championship under the guidance of their unconventional but inspirational teacher.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

September 4 | Drama, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, David Thewlis

Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake's mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. An exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit, I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS is directed and written by Academy Award (R) winner Charlie Kaufman (ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND). Inspired by Iain Reid's bestselling namesake novel.

Love, Guaranteed

September 3 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook, Damon Wayans Jr., Caitlin Howden

To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes a high-paying case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick's feelings for each other.

Time Loop

September 1 | Adventure, Sci-Fi | IMDb

Starring: Sam Gittins, Mino Sferra, Ellie Poussot

A father and son team of scientists unlock the secret of time travel while researching time movement. During their first test they get trapped in a Time Loop, where their actions, in the past, have grave consequences, for the present and future.

The 2nd

September 1 | Action | IMDb

Starring: Ryan Phillippe, Casper Van Dien, Jack Griffo

While picking his son up from college, Secret Service Agent Vic Davies finds himself in the middle of a high stakes terrorist operation and now must use his entire set of skills against the armed faction.

Blood Quantum

September 1 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Michael Greyeyes, Forrest Goodluck, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers

The dead are coming back to life outside the isolated Mi'gMaq reserve of Red Crow, except for its Indigenous inhabitants who are strangely immune to the zombie plague. Traylor, the tribal sheriff, must protect his son's pregnant girlfriend, apocalyptic refugees, and reserve riff raff from the horde of walking white corpses.

Robin’s Wish

September 1 | Documentary, Biography | IMDb

Starring: Robin Williams, Shawn Levy, David E. Kelley

Robin's Wish tells the powerful true story of actor/comedian Robin Williams' final days. For the first time, Robin's fight against a deadly neurodegenerative disorder, known as Lewy Body Dementia, is shown in stunning detail. Through a gripping journalistic lens, this incredible story sheds an entirely new light on the tragedy, beauty and power behind the mind of one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Widow’s Point

September 1 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Craig Sheffer, KateLynn E. Newberry, Dominic Luongo

An author who spends a weekend locked in a haunted lighthouse as a publicity stunt for his next book becomes a target for powerful supernatural forces.

Children of the Sea

September 1 | Animation, Adventure, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Anjali Gauld, Lynden Prosser, Benjamin Niewood

When Ruka was younger, she saw a ghost in the water at the aquarium where her dad works. Now she feels drawn toward the aquarium and the two mysterious boys she meets there, Umi and Sora. They were raised by dugongs and hear the same strange calls from the sea as she does. Ruka's dad and the other adults who work at the aquarium are only distantly aware of what the children are experiencing as they get caught up in the mystery of the worldwide disappearance of the oceans' fish.

The Mole Agent

September 1 | Documentary | IMDb

Starring: Sergio Chamy

When a family grows concerned for their mother's well-being in a retirement home, private investigator Romulo hires 83-year-old Sergio to pose as a new resident and undercover spy inside the facility. The Mole Agent follows Sergio as he struggles to balance his assignment with his increasing involvement in the lives of the many residents he meets.

Tom of Your Life

September 1 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: Baize Buzan, Jeremy Sklar, James Sharpe

When a child is born at a rural hospital who inexplicably ages four years every hour, a rebellious nurse smuggles him out and takes him on the road to let him experience the world on the one day he'll have to live in it. This is the tale of TOM OF YOUR LIFE, a heartwarming, music-driven comedy about taking a beautiful new view on life.

August 28

Bill & Ted Face the Music

August 28 | Comedy, Adventure, Music | IMDb

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kristen Schaal

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends -- to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Rogue

August 28 | Action, Suspense | IMDb

Starring: Megan Fox, Jessica Sutton, Philip Winchester

Megan Fox (Transformers) tackles a thrilling new role as a battle-hardened mercenary in this explosive action saga. As team leader O'Hara, she leads a lively squad of soldiers on a daring mission: rescue hostages from their captors in remote Africa. But as the mission goes awry and the team is stranded, O'Hara's squad must face a bloody, brutal encounter with a gang of rebels-and the horde of ravenous, enraged lions they encounter.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe

August 28 | Animation, Adventure, Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker, Ashley Tisdale

After repeatedly failing to bust her fun-loving brothers, Phineas and Ferb, long-suffering Candace feels like the universe is against her. When Candace is abducted by aliens, she finds a far-off planet free of annoying little brothers where she’s worshipped as a savior! Meanwhile, Phineas and Ferb set out across the galaxy to retrieve Candace, while uncovering the sinister secrets of the aliens.

Hard Kill

August 25 | Action, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Jesse Metcalfe, Bruce Willis, Lala Kent

The work of billionaire tech CEO Donovan Chalmers (Willis) is so valuable that he hires mercenaries to protect it, and a terrorist group kidnaps his daughter just to get it.

DieRy

August 25 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Claudia Maree Mailer, Ciaran Byrne, James Sutorius

Instagram model Marie Clark (Claudia Maree Mailer) is using her influencer status to pay for her masters degree in comparative religion, while moving on from an abusive past. It seems Marie's life is finally on the right track until her diary is stolen by an obsessive fan who begins sending her love letters informing Marie that they are going to kill anyone who is a danger to her. As friends start feeling like suspects, and bodies begin piling up, Marie must confront the demons of her past in order to unmask the killer and reclaim her life.

Centigrade

August 28 | Thriller, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Vincent Piazza, Genesis Rodriguez

In 2002, a young American couple, Matthew and Naomi, travel to the arctic mountains of Norway. After pulling over during a snowstorm, they wake up trapped in their SUV, buried underneath layers of snow and Ice. As if the stakes aren't high enough, Naomi is eight months pregnant in their frozen prison. With few resources, a dwindling food supply, and nothing but time, tension, blame, and personal secrets bubble to the surface. Matthew and Naomi realize they must work together to survive in a crippling battle against the elements, hypothermia, disturbing hallucinations, and plunging temperatures reaching as low as -30C.

The Faceless Man

August 28 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Sophie Thurling, Lucas Pittaway, Andy McPhee

Emily is a recovering cancer survivor of three years. Faced with her fear of getting sick again, her best friend Nina plans a weekend away. Six friends venture out to a country holiday house to party over a weekend. Cut off from the rest of the world they soon learn the inhabitants are unsettling red neck individuals who terrorize and humiliate travelers. At the same time a para-normal monster seen as the faceless man haunts the house pushing the friends to their limits.

Get Duked!

August 28 | Action, Comedy, Horror | IMDb

Starring: Eddie Izzard, Kate Dickie, James Cosmo

Dean, Duncan and DJ Beatroot are teenage pals from Glasgow who embark on the character-building camping trip -- based on a real-life program -- known as the Duke of Edinburgh Award, where foraging, teamwork and orienteering are the order of the day. Eager to cut loose and smoke weed in the Scottish Highlands, the trio finds themselves paired with straight-laced Ian, a fellow camper determined to play by the rules. After veering off-path into remote farmland that's worlds away from their urban comfort zone, the boys find themselves hunted down by a shadowy force hell-bent on extinguishing their futures. From writer-director Ninian Doff -- making his feature debut after a slew of award-winning music videos and short films for artists including Run the Jewels, Miike Snow, Migos, and Mykki Blanco -- comes an anarchic satire of generational politics, hip-hop loving farmers and hallucinogenic rabbit droppings that pits the youth of tomorrow against the status quo of yesterday.

Rising Phoenix

August 28 | Documentary, Sport | IMDb

Starring: Tatyana McFadden, Bebe Vio Beatrice, Jonnie Peacock

Elite athletes and insiders reflect on the Paralympic Games and examine how they impact a global understanding of disability, diversity and excellence.

You Cannot Kill David Arquette

August 28 | Documentary | IMDb

Starring: David Arquette, Patricia Arquette, Courteney Cox

Branded as the most hated man in wrestling after winning a highly controversial WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000, actor David Arquette attempts a rocky return to the sport that stalled his promising Hollywood career. Dangerously determined to redeem his reputation and reclaim his self-respect, Arquette will stop at nothing to earn his place in professional wrestling.

The Blech Effect

August 25 | Documentary | IMDb

Starring: David Greenwald

David Blech wanted to be remembered for creating an industry that saves millions of lives. Instead, he finds himself $11 million dollars in debt, struggling to keep his family afloat and awaiting a possible jail sentence. Mental Illness and addiction are the powerful nemeses that threaten to bring down the one-time biotech titan as he races to develop a potential cure for Alzheimer's Disease that could reverse his fortunes and rebuild his legacy.

Fatima

August 28 | Drama, Religion | IMDb

Starring: Alba Baptista, Harvey Keitel, Goran Visnjic

In 1917, outside the parish of Fátima, Portugal, a 10-year-old girl and her two younger cousins witness multiple visitations of the Virgin Mary, who tells them that only prayer and suffering will bring an end to World War I. As secularist government officials and Church leaders try to force the children to recant their story, word of the sighting spreads across the country, inspiring religious pilgrims to flock to the site in hopes of witnessing a miracle. What they experience will transform their quiet lives and bring the attention of a world yearning for peace. Based on real-life events and starring Joaquim de Almeida (Queen of the South), Goran Visnjić (Beginners), Stephanie Gil (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Lúcia Moniz (Love, Actually), with Sônia Braga (Aquarius) and Harvey Keitel (The Piano, The Irishman), Fatima is an uplifting story about the power of faith.

Benjamin

August 25 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Gabe Gilmour, Jack Rowan, Colin Morgan

Comedy about being weird and struggling for connection. The film is about Benjamin, a rising star filmmaker, on the brink of premiering his difficult second film No Self at the London Film Festival when Billie, his hard drinking publicist introduces him to a mesmeric French musician called Noah. (Directed by famed British comedian Simon Amstell, the film is autobiographical and deeply personal.)

August 21

The One and Only Ivan

August 21 | Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family | IMDb

Starring: Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Angelina Jolie

While trapped in a cage at the Exit 8 Big Top Mall and Video Arcade, a gorilla named Ivan teams up with a caring elephant named Stella to piece together his mysterious past and hatch a cunning escape from their shared captivity.

Tesla

August 21 | Biography, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Ethan Hawke, Eve Hewson, Eli A. Smith

Brilliant, brooding inventor Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition. Increasingly displeased by the greed of fellow inventor Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan), Tesla forges his own virtuous but arduous path toward creating the innovative alternate-current motor. His European nature is at odds with budding American industrialism, and the landscape of intellectual property is treacherous--and Tesla slowly becomes jailed in his overactive mind. His associate Anne Morgan (Eve Hewson) analyzes and presents his story as it unfolds, offering a distinctly modern voice in this scientific period drama.

Stage Mother

August 21 | Comedy, Drama, Music | IMDb

Starring: Lucy Liu, Calem MacDonald, Adrian Grenier

When conservative, Texas church-choir director Maybelline inherits her recently deceased son's drag club, she surprises her closed-minded husband and everyone else she knows by moving alone to San Francisco to save the club from bankruptcy. In this raucous, racy new environment, she begins to open up and find new meaning for her life, even becoming a mother-figure to the club's flamboyant performers... until a surprise visit threatens to upend her new life.

Chemical Hearts

August 21 | Drama, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams, Sarah Jones

Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he's been hoping for just hasn't happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her - or at least the person he thinks she is.

The Burnt Orange Heresy

August 21 | Action, Drama, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland, Claes Bang

The art world and the underworld collide in director Giuseppe Capotondi's elegant and erotic neo-noir thriller, The Burnt Orange Heresy. Set in present day Italy, irresistibly charismatic art critic James Figueras hooks up with provocative and alluring fellow American, Berenice Hollis. He's a classic anti-hero in the making with a charm that masks his deep ambition, whilst she's an innocent touring Europe, enjoying the freedom of being whoever she wishes. The new lovers travel to the lavish and opulent Lake Como estate of powerful art collector, Cassidy. Their host reveals he is the patron of Jerome Debney, the reclusive J.D. Salinger of the art world, and he has a simple request: for James to steal a Debney masterpiece from the artist's studio, whatever the cost. As the couple spend time with the legendary Debney, they start to realize that nothing about artist nor their mission is what it seems. But James is a man of deep, lurking ambition and he will do anything, from arson and burglary to murder, in order to further his career...

The Pale Door

August 21 | Horror, Western | IMDb

Starring: Melora Walters, Zachary Knighton, Noah Segan

The Dalton gang finds shelter in a seemingly uninhabited ghost town after a train robbery goes south. Seeking help for their wounded leader, they are surprised to stumble upon a welcoming brothel in the town's square. But the beautiful women who greet them are actually a coven of witches with very sinister plans for the unsuspecting outlaws -- and the battle between good and evil is just beginning.

The Vanished

August 21 | Thriller, Action, Mystery | IMDb

Starring: Anne Heche, Thomas Jane, Jason Patric

A family vacation takes a terrifying turn when parents Paul and Wendy discover their young daughter has vanished without a trace. Stopping at nothing to find her, the search for the truth leads to a shocking revelation in this psychological thriller.

The Bay of Silence

August 15 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Claes Bang, Olga Kurylenko, Brian Cox

Husband Will initially presumes his wife Rosalind is innocent of any wrongdoing, but when her troublesome past is discovered, he wonders if it could shed light on what happened to cause their son's death.

Skin Walker

August 4 | Horror, Thriller, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Udo Kier, Amber Anderson, Jefferson Hall

Regine, a psychologically fragile young woman, is hiding away in the city, far from the dark and forbidding countryside of her traumatic childhood. She's struggling to construct the loving family she never had, and to rise above the events of the past: above all, the disastrous home birth of her brother Isaac, which led to her mother's insanity and Isaac's apparent death. But the city is tense and hostile, and contains its own threats. An abusive relationship with the controlling psychiatrist who's treating her mother is already blighting Regine's life when the brutal murder of her grandmother raises a crucial question: is Isaac still alive, and looking for revenge against a family which he feels has rejected him? Driven to heal the wounds of the past and to reunite her family by connecting with the brother she's never met, Regine must return to the site of her previous traumas and confront the true source of her family's guilt. It could make sense of her life -- or throw it into unending chaos.

Enter the Forbidden City

August 18 | History (Chinese) | IMDb

Starring: Dalong Fu, Jinghan Ma, Yili Ma

Yue Jiu, the most famous opera singer in all of Imperial China, is expelled from the capital city for vulgarity. He heads south, where he encounters Wang Runsheng, a promising young opera singer for the Chuntai Troupe. When the Emperor invites all of China’s opera troupes back to the capital city for a celebration, Yue Jiu and Runsheng are forced to choose between their reputations, their safety, and their love of opera.

Prevenge

August 18 | Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | IMDb

Starring: Alice Lowe, Dan Renton Skinner, Jo Hartley

A pitch black, wryly British comedy from the mind of Alice Lowe, Prevenge follows Ruth, a pregnant woman on a killing spree that's as funny as it is vicious. It's her misanthropic unborn baby dictating Ruth's actions, holding society responsible for the absence of a father. The child speaks to Ruth from the womb, coaching her to lure and ultimately kill her unsuspecting victims. Struggling with her conscience, loneliness, and a strange strain of prepartum madness, Ruth must ultimately choose between redemption and destruction at the moment of motherhood. "Prevenge" marks the directorial debut from Lowe, who is a triple threat, writing, directing, and acting in the film during her own pregnancy.

The Barge People

August 18 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Kate Davies-Speak, Mark McKirdy, Makenna Guyler

Set on the canals amid the glorious British countryside, two sisters and their boyfriends head off for a relaxing weekend away on a barge, unaware of the flesh-eating fish mutants lurking in the water, ready and waiting to feed.

Clownface

August 18 | Horror, Thriller, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Philip John Bailey, Hannah Douglas, Richard Buck

A deranged young man, donned in a clown mask made of human flesh, terrorizes a small town with a series of abductions and murders. Neighbors Jenna and Owen search for their missing friend Zoe, who may be the latest victim of this local urban legend known as Clownface.

August 14

Project Power

August 14 | Action, Adventure, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback

An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers.

Ballbuster

August 14 | Comedy, Sport | IMDb

Starring: Jerry O'Connell, Flex Alexander, Mark S. Allen

An entitled Basketball star is forced during suspension to tour with a dismal charity league. In the process he has the most bizarre on the road experiences in the history of the game, in the end discovers what is truly important in life.

Magic Camp

August 14 | Comedy, Family | IMDb

Starring: Adam Devine, Gillian Jacobs, Josie Totah, Aldis Hodge

As a boy attending the Institute of Magic, a secluded mountain retreat which plays host to a bevy of aspiring young magicians each summer, Andy Duckerman (Adam Devine) was a camp legend. Now, at 35, he's struggling to make ends meet as a professional illusionist and is frustrated and depressed by the direction his career has taken. But when the Institute invites Andy to return as a counselor, he finds himself in charge of the greenest and most awkward wannabe magicians, and having to deal with his former partner and current arch rival, Kristina Darkwood (Gillian Jacobs), who’s also a counselor. As Andy slowly gains the respect of his team of ragtag artists, they in turn inspire him to nurture each of their unique talents while preparing them to compete with the camp’s more experienced magicians in the Institute’s annual Top Hat magic contest.

The Silencing

August 14 | Action, Crime, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, Josh Cruddas, Annabelle Wallis

A reformed hunter (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and a sheriff (Annabelle Wallis) are caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse when they set out to track a killer who may have kidnapped the hunter's daughter five years ago.

Endless

August 14 | Drama, Fantasy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Famke Janssen, Alexandra Shipp, Ian Tracey

Endless follows love struck high school graduates Riley (Alexandra Shipp) and Chris (Nicholas Hamilton). When they are separated by a tragic car accident, Riley blames herself for her boyfriend's death while Chris is stranded in limbo. Miraculously, the two find a way to connect. In a love story that transcends life and death, both Riley and Chris are forced to learn the hardest lesson of all: letting go.

Cut and Chop

August 14 | Horror, Thriller, Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Drew Hale, Varda Appleton, Shane Woodson

A troubled method actor gets carried away with his work on a role, playing a butcher.

Before the Fire

August 14 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Jenna Lyng Adams, Jackson Davis, Ryan Vigilant

Deep in the throes of a global pandemic, up-and-coming TV star Ava Boone is forced to flee the mounting chaos in Los Angeles and return to her rural hometown. But as she struggles to acclimate to a way of life she left behind long ago, her homecoming attracts a dangerous figure from her past--threatening both her and the family that serves as her only sanctuary.

Boys State

August 14 | Documentary | IMDb

Starring:

Boys State is a political coming-of-age story, examining the health of American democracy through an unusual experiment: a thousand 17-year-old boys from across Texas gather together to build a representative government from the ground up. High-minded ideals collide with low-down dirty tricks as four boys of diverse backgrounds and political views navigate the challenges of organizing political parties, shaping consensus, and campaigning for the highest office at Texas Boys State--governor.

Spree

August 14 | Thriller, Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Joe Keery, Sasheer Zamata, David Arquette

Meet Kurt, from @KurtsWorld96 (Joe Keery). He dreams of sitting atop a social media empire, but for now he drives for the rideshare company Spree. Fortunately, Kurt has come up with the perfect way to go viral: #TheLesson. He's decked out his car with cameras for a nonstop livestream full of killer entertainment - murdering his passengers. In the middle of all this madness, a stand-up comedian (Sasheer Zamata) with her own viral agenda crosses Kurt's path and becomes the only hope to put an end to his misguided carnage.

Sputnik

August 14 | Horror, Sci-Fi (Russian) | IMDb

Starring: Oksana Akinshina, Pyotr Fyodorov, Anton Vasilev

Due to her controversial methods, young doctor Tatiana Yurievna (Oksana Akinshina) is on the precipice of losing her medical license. Her career may not be over, though. After she's recruited by the military, Tatiana is brought to a secure science research facility to assess a very special case, that of Konstantin Sergeyevich (Pyotr Fyodorov), a cosmonaut who survived a mysterious space accident and has returned to Earth with a unique condition: there's something living inside of him that only shows itself late at night. The military has nefarious plans for it. Tatiana wants to stop it from killing Konstantin. And the creature itself thrives on destruction.

Poor Greg Drowning

August 14 | Drama, Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Christine Woods, Jenny O'Hara, Cedric the Entertainer

Greg is a love addict whose girlfriend left him for their couples therapist. Depressed, heartbroken, and unemployed, Greg must find a roommate to help pay rent. But Greg scares all potential roommates away, except for a girl named Peyton who moves in and whom Greg falls madly in love with.

Uncle Peckerhead

August 12 | Comedy, Horror | IMDb

Starring: David Bluvband, Adam R. Brown, Ryan Conrath

When a punk band scores their first tour, life on the road proves tough when they are joined by a man-eating demon as a roadie.

Pearl

August 11 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: Anthony LaPaglia, Larsen Thompson, Sarah Carter

After her mother is murdered by her stepfather, gifted 15 year old student Pearl goes to live with an ex-lover of her mother, a grumpy unemployed film director who, pending the results of a paternity test, may be her biological father.

Monstrous

August 11 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Anna Shields, Rachel Finninger, Grant Schumacher

Sylvia, a lonely 20-something, goes searching for answers after her friend mysteriously vanishes in Whitehall, NY, an Adirondack town known for its Bigfoot sightings. She sets off with a mysterious, charming young woman, Alex, hellbent on getting to Whitehall for different reasons. Sylvia soon learns that hiding in the woods is an evil more sinister than she could ever imagine.

Limbo

August 8 | Horror, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Lucian Charles Collier, Scottie Thompson, Lew Temple, James Purefoy

Omar is a promising young musician. Separated from his Syrian family, he is stuck on a remote Scottish island awaiting the fate of his asylum request. Due to the plaster-cast on his arm, Omar cannot play his oud and instead wanders the epic landscapes searching for answers to a complex past and daunting future.He may be stuck, but he is not alone. Omar and his new flatmates attend hilariously misjudged 'cultural awareness' classes, hosted by eccentric locals. They binge the 'Friends' boxset, debating the unanswerable question of whether Ross and Rachel were on a break and Freddie Mercury-obsessed Farhad tries to convince Omar to participate in the local open mic night.LIMBO deploys pitch perfect wit and crisp observation to shine a light on the hearts and lives of those at the centre of a crisis that most of us only experience through headlines.

CRSHD

August 8 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Isabelle Barbier, Deeksha Ketkar, Sadie Scott

End-of-the-year celebrations are underway at a small liberal arts college in Ohio. The night's main event? A CRUSH PARTY. The rules? Submit your crush and they get an invite. Or if you're 'crushed,' you also get an invite. Freshman IZZY ALDEN is still a virgin and the crush party is her last chance to do something about it before summer break. She and her two best friends, ANUKA and FIONA, chase their crushes both in real life and online. But Izzy's moral compass skews as the night progresses and it seems her quest to have sex might cost Izzy her friends.

Day 13

August 5 | Horror, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Genevieve Hannelius, Martin Kove, Darlene Vogel

Colton is convinced of the girl next door's father's ill-intentions toward her and aims to prove his evil, but doesn't know or understand exactly the occult dealings he's charging himself into.

What We Found

August 5 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Elizabeth Mitchell, Oona Laurence, James Ransone

A trio of friends are starting high school when their friend vanishes. With the police unable, or unwilling to find her, they take it upon themselves to find out what happened, undertaking a harrowing journey that will change them all.

Hippopotamus

July 30 | Thriller, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Ingvild Deila, Jonathan Cobb, Tom Lincoln

Ruby is trapped in a basement, her legs don't work, and she can't remember who she is or how she got there. Her kidnapper gives her pain killers and tells her she will remain captive until she falls in love with him.

Bad Education

July 10 | Comedy, Crime | IMDb

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Ray Romano, Welker White

Inspired by true events, BAD EDUCATION follows Frank Tassone (Hugh Jackman) and Pam Gluckin (Allison Janney) who reign over a popular Long Island school district on the verge of the nation's top spot, spurring record college admissions and soaring property values. But when an embezzlement scheme surfaces that threatens to destroy all they've built, Frank is forced to maintain order and secrecy -- by whatever means necessary.

August 7

Max Reload and The Nether Blasters

August 7 | Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi | IMDb

Starring: Tom Plumley, Joey Morgan, Hassie Harrison, Kevin Smith, Wil Wheaton, Lin Shaye, Greg Grunberg

When small-town video game store clerk Max Jenkins (Tom Plumley) discovers and plays the only known copy of Nether Dungeon, the legendary lost installment of the Nether Game series, he accidentally unleashes the ancient 'Curse of The Ages,' turning friends and family into possessed ghouls hell-bent on destroying civilization. It's up to Max and his best friends Reggie (Joey Morgan) and Liz (Hassie Harrison) along with old-school gaming gurus Eugene Wylder (Greg Grunberg) and Barton Grabowski (Joseph D. Reitman) to figure out how to beat the dark forces of The Nether before it's GAME OVER for humanity. Featuring Kevin Smith, Lin Shaye, Martin Kove, Jesse Kove and voice talent by Wil Wheaton, Max Reload and The Nether Blasters is a love letter to gaming, retro nostalgia and the wonderfully ridiculous plotlines of 1980s adventure-cinema.

Work It

August 7 | Comedy, Music | IMDb

Starring: Leslie Morgenstein, Alicia Keys, Keiynan Lonsdale, Liza Koshy, Sabrina Carpenter

When Quinn Ackerman's admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school...now she just needs to learn how to dance.

An American Pickle

August 6 | Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Seth Rogen, Sarah Snook, Molly Evensen

Set in the 1920's, a struggling laborer falls into a vat of brine in a pickle factory. He is perfectly preserved, then wakes up and emerges in present day Brooklyn.

Made In Italy

August 7 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Liam Neeson, Valeria Bilello, Micheál Richardson

Made In Italy is a heart-warming father son story set in glorious Tuscany about bohemian London artist Robert (Liam Neeson), who returns to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Micheál Richardson) to make a quick sale of the house they inherited from his late wife. Neither expects to find the once beautiful villa in such a state of disrepair.... Renovations go badly, with father and son soon finding themselves at odds. Robert's comical lack of DIY experience leads him to seek help from some colourful locals including the no nonsense Kate (Lindsay Duncan), an ex-pat making her living selling villas who quickly captures his attention. For Jack, the state of the house seems to mirror his search for memories of happier times with his mother. He soon falls for Natalia (Valeria Bilello), a vivacious young Italian chef, who restores both body and soul with delights from her local trattoria -- until the pair find their developing relationship in jeopardy from Natalia's jealous and threatening ex-husband. As Robert and Jack painstakingly restore the villa to its previous glory, they also start to mend their relationship. The future may now look quite different and surprise them both.

How to Fake a War

August 7 | Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Lily Newmark, Katherine Parkinson, Jay Pharoah

When an unexpected outbreak of peace leads to a ceasefire between Russian forces and Georgian rebels, arrogant rock star Harry Hope (Jay Pharoah) fears for the success of his heavily hyped Piece of Peace global charity concert. Desperate, he dispatches his PR consultant, Kate and her naïve intern, Pegg, to create a fake war story - until the concert, at least.

Waiting for the Barbarians

August 7 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson

The Magistrate (Mark Rylance) of an isolated frontier settlement on the border of an unnamed empire looks forward to an easy retirement until the arrival of Colonel Joll (Johnny Depp), whose task it is to report on the activities of the 'barbarians' and on the security situation on the border. Joll conducts a series of ruthless interrogations, which leads the Magistrate to question his loyalty to the empire. Adapted by Nobel Prize winning author J.M. Coetzee from his own book, Directed by Ciro Guerra, co-starring Robert Pattinson.

Black Water: Abyss

August 7 | Action, Horror | IMDb

Starring: Jessica McNamee, Luke Mitchell, Amali Golden

Adventure-loving couple Eric and Jennifer convince their friends, Yolanda and Viktor, to explore a remote, uncharted cave system in the forests of Northern Australia. With a tropical storm approaching, they abseil into the mouth of the cave, knowing they'll be safe underground. But when the caves start to flood, tensions rise as oxygen levels fall and the group find themselves lost, disoriented, and trapped. Little do they know, the dank air and rising water are the least of their worries. They discover the storm has brought in a pack of apex predators -- dangerous and hungry crocodiles. As danger mounts, long-kept secrets emerge and the friends turn on each other in a frantic fight for survival.

Star Light

August 4 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Scout Taylor-Compton, Rahart Adams, Cameron Johnson

A teen's life is turned upside down when he helps a world-famous pop star on the run to escape her violent pursuers.

Red Penguins

August 4 | Documentary | IMDb

Starring: Howard Baldwin, Viktor Tikhonov, Steven Warshaw

Detailing an incredible true story involving gangsters, strippers, and live bears serving beer on a hockey rink, Red Penguins tells the wild forgotten true story of capitalism and opportunism run amok in Moscow. Shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the famed Red Army hockey team formed a joint venture that redefined what was possible in the new Russia. Eccentric marketing whiz, Steve Warshaw, is sent to Moscow and tasked to transform the team into the greatest show in Russia, attracting some of the biggest names in Hollywood and advertising along the way. He takes the viewer on a bizarre journey highlighting a pivotal moment in U.S.-Russian relations during a lawless era when oligarchs made their fortunes and multiple murders went unsolved.

Senior Love Triangle

August 4 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: Travis Van Winkle, Tom Bower, Matt Bush

An 84-year-old charming but delusional WWII veteran forms romantic relationships with two elderly women and goes on a crusade to save them from the isolation of their retirement homes in East Hollywood.

Love Flower

August 4 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Will David, Anna Irving, Ben Lynch

Joshua's life is unraveling. His girlfriend has a wandering eye, his boss makes him stay late every day, he's caught up in a holistic health scam and his old pal Bucky just showed up with bad news. But things aren't always as they seem.

The Secret Garden

August 7 | Drama, Family, Fantasy | IMDb

Starring: Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth, Julie Walters

THE SECRET GARDEN starring Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Dixie Egerickx is a new take on the beloved classic novel of the same name written by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Set in England during a new time period in 1947, the film follows a young orphan girl who, after being sent to live with her uncle, discovers a magical garden on the grounds of his estate.

The Tax Collector

August 7 | Action, Crime, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, Shia LeBeouf

David (Bobby Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf), are “tax collectors” for the crime lord Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs’ illicit dealings. But when Wizard’s old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters more to him than anything else: his family.

Paydirt

August 7 | Crime, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Luke Goss, Val Kilmer, Mike Hatton

A parolee teams up with his old crew determined to find a buried bag of cash stolen a decade ago from a DEA bust gone bad, while being tracked by a retired Sheriff.

I Used to Go Here

August 7 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Harv Blain, Rammel Chan, Zoe Chao

Following the lackluster launch of her debut novel, 35-year-old writer Kate Conklin (Gillian Jacobs) receives an invitation from her former professor and old crush (Jemaine Clement) to speak at her alma mater. With her book tour cancelled, and her ego deflated, Kate decides to take the trip, wondering if returning to her old college as a published author might give her the morale boost she sorely needs. Instead, she falls into a comical regression -- from misadventures with eccentric twenty-year olds to feelings of jealousy toward her former professor's new favorite student. Striking the balance between bittersweet and hilarious, Kate takes a journey through her past to redefine her future.

She Dies Tomorrow

August 7 | Comedy, Drama, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams, Kentucker Audley

After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy's carefully mended life begins to unravel. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends' lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.

SamSam

August 7 | Animation | IMDb

Starring: Isaac Lobé-Lebel, Lior Chabbat, Jérémy Prévost

SamSam seems like he has it all: great family, great friends, and even his own flying saucer. But he's still trying to find one thing that will make his life even better -- actual superpowers. Thanks to Mega, a mysterious new student in school, SamSam's about to find them -- while learning what it really takes to fight monsters and how many ways there are to be a hero.

Out Stealing Horses

August 7 | Drama, Independent (Swedish) | IMDb

Starring: Stellan SkarsgårdJon RanesBjørn FlobergTobias SantelmannDanica Curcic

Adapted from the bestselling novel, OUT STEALING HORSES follows 67-year-old Trond in the winter of 1999, still grieving the death of his wife as he retires to a solitary life in the Norwegian woods. Trond prepares to welcome the new millennium alone, until a chance encounter with his only neighbor, Lars, rekindles dormant memories from the summer of 1948—the summer Trond grew up.

July 31

Deep Blue Sea 3

July 28 | Monster Horror | IMDb

Starring: Tania Raymonde, Nathaniel Buzolic, Emerson Brooks

Welcome to Little Happy, a tiny man-made island in the Mozambique Channel that's home to a flourishing nursery of marine life, where Great Whites come to mate and give birth every year. This peaceful conservatory is overseen by Emma Collins and her team of environmentalists, determined to continue her late father's legacy. This idyllic existence comes to an abrupt end, however, when Emma's ex-boyfriend arrives on the hunt for three bull sharks accused of butchering a half-dozen people. Their mother Bella was genetically engineered to be smarter and far more destructive. As the body count rises it becomes clear that Bella's offspring have inherited her enhancements, and if free to mate, will mark the end of life as we know it. Dive in for the deadliest, bloodiest return to the deep blue sea yet!

The Big Ugly

July 31 | Action, Thriller, Crime | IMDb

Starring: Ron Perlman, Malcolm McDowell, Vinnie Jones, Nicholas Braun

Neeyln (Vinnie Jones) has always been the loyal enforcer for crime boss Harris (Malcolm McDowell) back in London, taking care of problems and people that disrupt his illicit business. When Harris strikes a deal with an old friend -- American oilman Preston (Ron Perlman) -- they find themselves in the wild hills of West Virginia. Contracts are signed and the whiskey flows in celebration, but overnight Neelyn's girlfriend disappears, last seen with Preston's wayward son Junior. Lines are drawn between family and friends, but nothing will stop Neelyn from getting answers -- and retribution.

Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison

July 31 | Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Romany Malco, Regina Hall, Alkoya Brunson

Tijuana Jackson (ROMANY MALCO) is a man determined to move beyond his checkered past and achieve his ambition of becoming a world renowned motivational speaker. When asked to be the subject of a 10 minute student film, TJ leaps at the opportunity. Ten minutes turns into ten hours, and ten hours become ten life altering days of courage and inspiration. Determined to be more than a statistic with a pipe dream, TJ stops at nothing to earn the respect of his family, and crush (REGINA HALL), who is currently his probation officer, by becoming the success story they claimed he'd never be.

The Secret: Dare to Dream

July 31 | Drama, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Jerry O'Connell

Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a young widow trying to make ends meet while raising her three children and dating her boyfriend (Jerry O'Connell). A devastating storm brings an enormous challenge and a mysterious man, Bray (Josh Lucas), into Miranda's life. Bray reignites the family's spirit but, unbeknownst to Miranda, also holds an important secret - one that will change everything. With its timeless messages of hope, compassion, and gratitude, The Secret: Dare to Dream is an inspiring and heartwarming film that shows how positive thoughts can transform our lives.

Yes, God, Yes

July 28 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Christian Adam, Susan Blackwell, Alisha Boe

Growing up in the Midwest in the early 00s, sixteen-year-old Alice has always been a good Catholic. But when an innocent AOL chat turns racy, she discovers masturbation and is overwhelmed with guilt. Seeking redemption, she attends a mysterious religious retreat to try and suppress her urges, but it isn't easy, especially after a cute upperclassman starts flirting with her. Alice's sense of shame is spiraling when she uncovers a shocking truth about the retreat's most devout. Desperate and confused, she flees the retreat and meets an unlikely ally who offers an alternative view of what it means to be a good person. For the first time, Alice realizes she can decide for herself what to believe and finally gets the release she needs.

Woodland

July 28 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Amanda Tapping, Richard Harmon, Frank C. Turner

Set in 1989, Jake (Richard Harmon), an out-of-work photojournalist who struggles with addiction and a troubled past, takes a job as watchman of a wilderness lodge on a remote island in the Pacific Northwest, alongside veteran handyman Sparky (Philip Granger). Jake sets up a darkroom to develop the photos he shoots, which begin to reveal disturbing premonitions of their future.

Summerland

July 31 | Drama, War | IMDb

Starring: Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Penelope Wilton

Alice is a reclusive writer, resigned to a solitary life on the seaside cliffs of Southern England while World War II rages across the channel. When she opens her front door one day to find she's to adopt a young London evacuee named Frank, she's resistant. It's not long, however, before the two realize they have more in common in their pasts than Alice had assumed. Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Tom Courtenay star in this intensely emotional story of love's endurance in trying times.

Game of Death

July 14 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Sam Earle, Victoria Diamond, Emelia Hellman

Kill or be killed is the golden rule of the Game of Death. Sucks for seven millennials who ignored that rule. Now each one's head will explode unless they kill someone. Will they turn on each other to survive, or will this sunny day be the last for the innocent people of their middle-of-nowhere town?

The Fight

July 31 | Documentary | IMDb

Starring: Lee Gelernt, David Ho

At this defining moment in American history, THE FIGHT follows a scrappy team of heroic ACLU lawyers in an electrifying battle over abortion rights, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and voting rights.

Rebuilding Paradise

July 31 | Documentary | IMDb

Starring: Erin Brockovich-Ellis, Woody Culleton, Matt Gates

Filmmaker Ron Howard takes to the documentary genre, profiling the first responders and the families affected by the substantial wildfires that swept through Paradise, California in 2018. Open, honest, and emotional interviews unite with sobering newsreel footage to examine the human side of natural disaster.

Alone Wolf

July 5 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Cara Gee, Richard de Klerk, Lisa Roumain

Jonathan's apocalyptic view keeps him locked inside. Isolated, until he and his camera witness a murder on his doorstep.

July 24

Most Wanted

July 24 | Drama, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Josh Hartnett, Jim Gaffigan, Amanda Crew

Inspired by the gripping true story, an investigative journalist (Josh Hartnett) unravels a twisted case of entrapment wherein a guy from the wrong side of the tracks, Daniel (Antoine-Olivier Pilon), is forced into a dangerous drug deal against his will and is sentenced to 100 years in a Thai prison. As Daniel endures torture and abuse, the journalist must track down the shady undercover cops benefiting off the conspiracy, while also fighting for Daniel's freedom.

Babysplitters

July 24 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Danny Pudi, Emily C. Chang, Maiara Walsh, Eddie Alfano, Brian Thomas Smith, Mark Feuerstein

When two couples with mixed feelings about having kids hatch a plan to share one baby, it seems like the perfect compromise-until things spiral out of control.

Guest Artist

July 24 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: Jeff Daniels, Thomas Macias, Richard McWilliams

Director Timothy Busfield's intergenerational drama stars Jeff Daniels (the film's scriptwriter), Thomas Macias and Richard McWilliams. A disillusioned Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright travels to a small Michigan town, where he encounters a young aspiring playwright who idolizes him. His world-weary cynicism about his artistic career is challenged by the latter's youthful enthusiasm and optimism.

The Rental

July 24 | Horror, Mystery, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Anthony Molinari, Sheila Vand, Toby Huss, Jeremy Allen White

Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand star in this unnerving and sophisticated debut thriller from Dave Franco (Neighbors, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Disaster Artist).

Retaliation

July 24 | Thriller, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Orlando Bloom, Janet Montgomery, Charlie Creed-Miles

Orlando Bloom stars as Malky, a demolition worker whose life receives a seismic shock when, out drinking with friends at a local pub, he sees a disturbing figure from his past: the man he holds responsible for a traumatic childhood incident. Fueled by anger, Malky sets out on a path of vengeance--and discovers that no one can escape the consequences of their sins in this taut thriller.

Radioactive

July 24 | Biography, Drama, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Rosamund Pike, Yvette Feuer, Mirjam Novak

From the 1870s through our 21st century, Radioactive tells the story of pioneering scientist Marie Curie (Rosamund Pike) through her extraordinary life and her enduring legacies - the passionate partnerships, her shining scientific breakthroughs, and the darker consequences that followed.

The Kissing Booth 2

July 24 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney

In the sequel to 2018's The Kissing Booth, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship with her dreamy boyfriend Noah, college applications, and a new friendship with a handsome classmate that could change everything.

The Room

July 21 | Horror, Drama, Mystery | IMDb

Starring: Olga Kurylenko, Kevin Janssens, Joshua Wilson

Matt and Kate buy an isolated house. While moving, they discover a strange room that grants them an unlimited number of material wishes. But, since Kate has had two miscarriages, what they miss the most is a child.

Amulet

July 24 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Imelda Staunton, Carla Juri, Angeliki Papoulia

An ex-soldier, living homeless in London, is offered a place to stay at a decaying house inhabited by a young woman and her dying mother. As he starts to fall for her, he cannot ignore his suspicion that something sinister is going on.

Fisherman's Friends

July 24 | Comedy, Drama, Musical, Family | IMDb

Starring: Daniel Mays, James Purefoy, Tuppence Middleton, David Hayman, Dave Johns, Sam Swainsbury, Maggie Steed, Vahid Gold, Christian Brassington, Noel Clarke

A fast-living, cynical London music executive (Danny Mays) heads to a remote Cornish village on a stag weekend where he's pranked by his boss (Noel Clarke) into trying to sign a group of shanty singing fishermen (led by James Purefoy). He becomes the ultimate 'fish out of water' as he struggles to gain the respect or enthusiasm of the unlikely boy band and their families (including Tuppence Middleton) who value friendship and community over fame and fortune. As he's drawn deeper into the traditional way of life he's forced to re-evaluate his own integrity and ultimately question what success really means.

Enter the Fat Dragon

July 15 | Action, Comedy (Cantonese with English subtitles) | IMDb

Starring: Donnie Yen, Niki Chow, Teresa Mo

Sent to Japan on a routine police escort, Officer Zhu is excited to have the chance to re-qualify for full time duty as a police officer. However, after a series of mishaps, the mission goes terribly wrong and the suspect Officer Zhu is escorting suffers a mysterious death. Zhu enlists the help of wok-wielding restaurant owner and a former undercover inspector to solve this murder mystery in the new best action comedy movie from martial arts superstar Donnie Yen.

The Runners

July 13 | Action | IMDb

Starring: Micah Lyons, Tom Sizemore, Glenn Morshower

After losing their parents in a car accident, Ryan must raise his rebellious teenage sister, Zoe. One night, Zoe sneaks out to a party and is abducted by a charming older boy who intends to sell her into the cartel for human trafficking. Now, Ryan and his best friend have just hours to track them down and save her before she is sold and dragged across the Mexican border, never to be seen again.

July 17

The Swing of Things

July 2 | Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Chord Overstreet, Olivia Culpo, Luke Wilson

Bad weather diverts Tom (Chord Overstreet, Glee) and Laura Jane from their Bahamas dream wedding. So, with friends, parents, and Laura's protective big brother (Luke Wilson, OLD SCHOOL), they land at a mystery hotel in Jamaica-which turns out to be a swinger's resort! Can the innocent couple avoid the nonstop booze, weed, naked bodies, and lusty dolphins long enough to make it to the altar? This righteous, raunchy laugh riot also stars Adelaide Kane (THE PURGE) and Jon Lovitz (SNL).

A Nice Girl Like You

July 17 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Lucy Hale, Mindy Cohn, Jackie Cruz

Based on a true story, A Nice Girl Like You follows Lucy Neal (Lucy Hale), a violinist who is thrown for a loop when she is dumped by her boyfriend after he accuses her of being "pornophobic." In order to prove him wrong, Lucy creates a rather wild sex-to-do list, sending her and her best friends (Mindy Cohn, Jackie Cruz and Adhir Kalyan) on a whirlwind and hysterical journey of self-discovery, friendship, and new love.

Ghosts of War

July 17 | Horror, Thriller, War | IMDb

Starring: Brenton Thwaites, Theo Rossi, Kyle Gallner

Five battle-hardened American soldiers are assigned to hold a French Chateau near the end of World War II. Formerly occupied by the Nazi high command, this unexpected respite quickly descends into madness when they encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield.

Fatal Affair

July 16 | Drama, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Nia Long, Omar Epps, Stephen Bishop

Ellie tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus after a brief encounter with an old friend, David, only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she'd realized.

Dirt Music

July 17 | Drama, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Kelly Macdonald, Garrett Hedlund, David Wenham

The stunning landscape of Western Australia is the backdrop for an impassioned tale of love and grief in Gregor Jordan's adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Tim Winton.

The Painted Bird

July 17 | Drama, War | IMDb

Starring: Petr Kotlár, Udo Kier, Stellan Skarsgård, Harvey Keitel, Lech Dyblik, Jitka Cvancarová

In an effort to save their child from the massive extermination of Jews, a Jewish couple send their son to hide in the countryside with a relative somewhere in Eastern Europe. The little boy's aunt dies unexpectedly and the stray child is suddenly forced to hit the road and make it on his own in a hostile world governed by hate, fear and violence. Struggling for pure survival, he journeys a world run by locals and villagers driven by prejudice, superstition and their own rules. When the war ends, however, his fight for survival is replaced by another struggle - a struggle he may not even be aware of, a struggle with himself, a struggle for his own soul, and his future...

Animation Outlaws

| Documentary | IMDb

Starring: Interviews with: Seth Green, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Andrew Stanton, and others

Walt Disney said 'We have created characters and animated them in the dimension of depth, revealing through them to our perturbed world that the things we have in common far outnumber and outweigh those that divide us.' Outside of Walt himself there are few people who have brought together and united more animators in the history of the genre than Craig 'Spike' Decker and Mike Gribble, known to all as Spike & Mike. They created an animation festival that helped launch the careers of John Lasseter, Peter Lord, Will Vinton, Bill Plympton and Mike Judge to name just a few. Their Spike & Mike festival had an enormous impact on animation that was felt the world over. The festival was known as much for the breakthrough animation it presented as the outrageous antics of the founders.

The Sunlit Night

July 17 | Romance, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Jenny Slate, Zach Galifianakis, Gillian Anderson, David Paymer, Jessica Hecht

Set between New York City and the far north of Norway, The Sunlit Night follows American painter Frances and émigré Yasha as an unlikely pair who find each other in the Arctic circle. Frances has arrived to jumpstart her career while Yasha has come to bury his father in the land of the Vikings. Together under a sun that never quite sets, they bury the past and discover the future, and family, they didn't know they had.

Two Ways To Go West

July 17 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: James Liddell, Paul Gennaro, Drew Kenney, Levy Tran, Gino Caffarelli, Kathrine Narducci

After testing his sobriety at a bachelor party on the Vegas strip, Gavin, a recovered drug addict and former TV star and his childhood friends return to their hotel room. Gavin finds that his unresolved past with his friends and his "savior" girlfriend present much more of threat to his sobriety than the strip did. As the night escalates, Gavin and his friends are forced to face their demons within the walls of the hotel room...with or without each other's help.

Root of the Problem

July 14 | | IMDb

Starring: Claire Rankin, Sergio Di Zio, Chantal Perron

A plant left in a will becomes an unlikely and secret source of funds for Paul and his wife. They soon discover that easy cash isn't always the answer. A stunning turn will force them to search within their hearts for the root of the problem.

Easy Does It

July 17 | Adventure, Comedy, Crime | IMDb

Starring: Linda Hamilton, Bryan Batt, Dwight Henry, Ben Matheny, Matthew Martinez, Cory Dumesnil, Susan Gordon

Two small-town buddies and their accidental hostage careen across the 1970s Southwest on a treasure hunt turned crime spree. Easy Does It is a freewheeling road adventure about unlikely friendships and chasing down the American dream.

July 10

Greyhound

July 10 | Action, Drama, History | IMDb

Starring: Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham

Greyhound is an upcoming American war drama film directed by Aaron Schneider and starring Tom Hanks, who also wrote the screenplay. The film is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester. It also stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue. The film follows a US Navy Commander on his first war-time assignment in command of a multi-national escort group defending a merchant ship convoy under attack by submarines in early 1942 during the Battle of the Atlantic, only months after the U.S. officially entered World War II.

Palm Springs

July 10 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons

When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

The Old Guard

July 10 | Action, Fantasy | IMDb

Starring: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari

Four undying warriors who've secretly protected humanity for centuries become targeted for their mysterious powers just as they discover a new immortal.

Relic

July 10 | Horror, Suspense | IMDb

Starring: Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin & Bella Heathcote

When elderly mother Edna inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam rush to their family's decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay's concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she's been clashes with Sam's unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back. As Edna's behavior turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her. With RELIC, first-time writer/director Natalie Erika James crafts an unforgettable new spin on the haunted-house movie.

Never Too Late

July 10 | Comedy, Drama, Romance | IMDb

Starring: James Cromwell, Jacki Weaver, Dennis Waterman

It has been a long time since Caine, Bronson, Angus and Wendell, aka, 'The Chain Breakers', escaped the torturous Vietnamese POW camp. They now find themselves sharing a new prison, The Hogan Hills Retirement Home for Returned Veterans. Each of the boys has an unrealized dream they want to achieve before it's too late. So, once again they band together to devise a plan to escape this new hell. But the rules of engagement have changed, in fact, they can't even remember what they were and that's half the problem.

Battlefield 2025

July 8 | Sci-Fi, Horror(-ish) | IMDb

Starring: Jose Rosete, Anna Harr, Dustin Leighton

Weekend campers, an escaped convict, young lovers and a police officer experience a night of terror when a hostile visitor from another world descends on a small Arizona town.

Guest of Honour

July 10 | Drama | IMDb

Starring: David Thewlis, Luke Wilson, Laysla De Oliveira

Jim (David Thewlis) and his daughter Veronica (Laysla De Oliveira), a high school music teacher, attempt to unravel their complicated histories and intertwined secrets in the latest film from Academy Award nominee Atom Egoyan (The Sweet Hereafter), which weaves through time exploring perception and penance, memory and forgiveness. A hoax instigated by an aggressive school bus driver (Rossif Sutherland) goes very wrong. Accused of abusing her position of authority with 17-year-old Clive (Alexandre Bourgeois) and another student, Veronica is imprisoned. Convinced that she deserves to be punished for crimes she committed at an earlier age, Veronica rebuffs her father's attempts to secure her early release. Confused and frustrated by her intransigence, Jim's anguish begins to impinge on his job. As a food inspector, he wields great power over small, family-owned restaurants. It's a power he doesn't hesitate to use. While preparing Jim's funeral, Veronica confides the secrets of her past to Father Greg (Luke Wilson), who may hold the final piece of this father-daughter puzzle.

Belzebuth

July 7 | Horror | IMDb

Starring: Tobin Bell, Joaquín Cosio, Tate Ellington

After losing his family in an extremely tragic way, Detective Ritter must investigate a massacre at a school perpetrated by a student. What seemed like a pretty clear case becomes much more dense when a priest of the Vatican appears with another point of view.

Mighty Oak

July 7 | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega, Alexa PenaVega

In the ensuing years from losing her vocalist brother in a car crash, a young guitar prodigy comes into play - which is left to speculation that he could be a reincarnation of her late brother.

Browse

July 10 | Horror, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Lukas Haas, Jocelin Donahue, Sarah Rafferty

A solitary man becomes convinced that someone hacked into all of his devices and that they're being used to manipulate and control him.

Money Plane

July 10 | Action, Crime, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Adam Copeland, Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane

A professional thief with $40 million in debt and his family's life on the line must commit one final heist - rob a futuristic airborne casino filled with the world's most dangerous criminals.

Parallax

July 10 | Sci-Fi, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Naomi Prentice, Nelson Ritthaler, Hattie Smith

A young artist wakes up in a life that she doesn't recognize, spending her time asleep haunted by nightmares of drowning in a black abysmal void. As she begins to uncover the truths of the life that she's found herself in, the gravity of her failing reality weighs heavily on her psychological identity and the reliability of her sanity is called into question.

Archive

July 10 | Sci-Fi, Suspense | IMDb

Starring: Rhona Mitra, Theo James, Toby Jones

2038: George Almore is working on a true human-equivalent AI. His latest prototype is almost ready. This sensitive phase is also the riskiest. Especially as he has a goal that must be hidden at all costs: being reunited with his dead wife.

V O L I T I O N

July 10 | Sci-Fi, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Adrian Glynn McMorran, Magda Apanowicz, John Cassini

A man afflicted with clairvoyance tries to change his fate when a series of events leads to a vision of his own imminent murder.

Viena and the Fantomes

July 10 | Drama, Music, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Dakota Fanning, Evan Rachel Wood, Jon Bernthal, Zoë Kravitz

Viena, a beautiful, young roadie, travels with the Fantomes, an edgy post-punk band, as they tour through America in the 1980s. What starts out as a wild ride of concerts and parties quickly descends into an alcohol and drug induced haze. Viena finds herself trapped in a dangerous love triangle between a good-natured roadie and an unbalanced band member, as she is forced to find her own means of survival--no matter the cost.

July 3

Hamilton

July 3 | Musical, Biography, Drama, History | IMDb

Starring: Daveed Diggs, Renée Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Chris Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of "Hamilton" combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Force of Nature

June 30 | Action, Crime, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson, David Zayas, Stephanie Cayo, Wil Catlett, Swen Temmel, Tyler Jon Olsen

A group of thieves scheme to pull off an elaborate heist during a hurricane. But their carefully-designed plan quickly begins to fall apart when a police officer attempts to evacuate everybody in the building.

The Outpost

July 3 | Action, Drama, History, War | IMDb

Starring: Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones

Based on true events. A team of U.S. soldiers stationed at the deadliest outpost in Afghanistan are relentlessly attacked by an overwhelming force of Taliban insurgents. Their fight for survival is the ultimate display of American valor.

Desperados

July 3 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, Lamorne Morris

After drunkenly sending a cringeworthy email, hopeless romantic Wes heads to Mexico with her best friends to erase the note before her new love reads it.

Four Kids and It

June 30 | Family, Fantasy | IMDb

Starring: Russell Brand, Michael Caine, Paula Patton, Matthew Goode, Teddie Malleson-Allen, Ashley Aufderheide

New couple Alice and David take their less than enthusiastic children on a family holiday in a Cornwall cottage to meet each other for the first time. The holiday takes an unexpected turn when the kids discover a magical (and very grumpy!) Psammead on the local beach, a creature with the power to grant wishes. They also meet local oddball Tristan, who wants to capture the Psammead for his own gain. The ensuing adventure brings the new siblings together and teaches them to accept their parents new found happiness.

Top Gunner

June 23 | Action, War | IMDb

Starring: Eric Roberts, Carol Anne Watts, Julian Cavett

At an isolated United States Air Force base located in a rural community, several newly-minted pilots stumble upon intelligence detailing the Russian military's plot to steal a sophisticated bio-weapon capable of altering the human genome. It is up to the rookies to thwart the Russians and their scheme to unleash a dangerous pathogen on the rest of the world. Directed by Daniel Lusko. Julian Cavett, Reavis Dorsey, and Shayne Hartigan co-star.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live.

The Broken Hearts Gallery

August 7 | Comedy, Romance | IMDb

Starring: Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar

What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you've ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

Unhinged

August 21 (theatrical), November (streaming) | Thriller, Action | IMDb

Starring: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson

Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a psychological thriller that takes something we've all experienced--road rage--to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late getting to work when she crosses paths with a stranger (Crowe) at a traffic light. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who feels invisible and is looking to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know who you're driving next to.

Words on Bathroom Walls

Unknown | Drama | IMDb

Starring: AnnaSophia Robb, Walton Goggins, Taylor Russell

Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition.

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula

October 27 | Action, Horror, Thriller (Korean) | IMDb

Starring: Dong-Won Gang, Jung-hyun Lee, Re Lee

Four years after South Korea's total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best-or worst-of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

The New Mutants

August 28 (theatrical) | Action, Horror, Sci-Fi | IMDb

Starring: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton

Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy), Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton) and Roberto da Costa (Henry Zaga) are four young mutants being held in an isolated hospital for psychiatric monitoring. Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga), believing the teenagers are a danger both to themselves and to society as a whole, keeps a close eye on them as she struggles to teach them how to rein in their mutant abilities. When newcomer Danielle "Dani" Moonstar (Blu Hunt) joins the other patients in the facility, strange occurrences begin to take place. The hospital's patients are plagued by hallucinations and flashbacks, and their new mutant abilities--and their friendships--will be tested as they battle to try to make it out alive.

Still Here

August 28 (theatrical) | Drama, Crime, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Johnny Whitworth, Zazie Beetz, Afton Williamson

When twelve-year-old African-American girl Monique Watson goes missing in Brooklyn, the police are apathetic and her father Michael is distraught. Out of options, Michael teams up with Christian Baker, the journalist assigned to Monique's story. With public interest waning and time running out, Michael and Christian race to uncover the truth -- and find Monique, before it's too late.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

August 28 (theatrical) | Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton

From birth to infancy, from adolescence to adulthood, the good-hearted David Copperfield is surrounded by kindness, wickedness, poverty and wealth, as he meets an array of remarkable characters in Victorian England. As David sets out to be a writer, in his quest for family, friendship, romance and status, the story of his life is the most seductive tale of all.

Tenet

September 3 | Action, Sci-Fi | IMDb

Starring: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki

Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Dream Horse

unknown | Biography, Comedy, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Siân Phillips

The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award (R) nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group's investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National showing the heart of a true champion.

Immortal

September 8 | Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Tony Todd, Dylan Baker, Samm Levine

Thrown into the face of death only to emerge unharmed, the characters of Immortal are left staring at eternity in the face with uncertainty and fear like they've never imagined. The film follows Chelsea, a high school track star who comes clean about sexual misconduct with her coach only to find out her confession might be too late, Gary and Vanessa, a young, expecting married couple who scheme a morbid solution to their financial issues, Ted, a man filled with sorrow who agrees to euthanize his cancer-ridden wife Mary, and Warren, a young man with little direction in life who is forced to discover his new gifts after a tragic accident.

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro