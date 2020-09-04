Movies Anywhere's Screen Pass functionality has finally become official following a lengthy beta. Screen Pass is a pretty clever feature, allowing movie owners to "lend" up to three movies per month to friends and family. It's certainly helpful in today's social distancing-centric environment.

Changelog: We’ve made the following updates to give you the best Movies Anywhere experience possible: INTRODUCING SCREEN PASS

A new way to share your love of movies – send a SCREEN PASS to let someone access your favorite movie without it ever leaving your collection. PLUS, YOU CAN WATCH TOGETHER

After you send a SCREEN PASS, make it a movie night and Watch Together with friends and family – even if you're apart! Minor bug fixes

For those unfamiliar, Movies Anywhere is an aggregator of sorts for movies you've purchased from platforms like Google Play Movies, YouTube, Prime Video, Vudu, etc. Being a free service, there are virtually no downsides to using it, and Screen Pass is a nice feature to have as well.

Screen Pass allows Movie Anywhere users to share up to three movies they own per month. Once access is granted, the recipient will have access for 14 days, and then 72 hours once the movie is started. Recipients won't be allowed to download, though. Plus, not all movies can be shared — The Verge says that Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars films weren't shareable as of April. Also, recipients must be active Movies Anywhere members, which means they must have either purchased a movie from a partner platform or redeemed a digital code from a DVD/Blu-ray disc every six months.

The feature definitely has its limitations, but that's to be expected. It's live now for all Movies Anywhere users.