Welcome to the Android Police Newsletter Q&A, a new series where we open up about the hottest new gadgets on the market — in this case, the Surface Duo. The format is simple: Leave any questions you have about the Duo's form factor, functionality, features, etc. in the comments section, and we'll answer our favorites in an upcoming edition of the Android Police Newsletter, which you should subscribe to for free here.

The new Surface Duo is perhaps one of the most buzzworthy Android devices of the year. Not only is it the first official Android-powered handset shipped directly from Microsoft, its dual-screen design places it in that grey area between "smartphone" and "tablet," — it might even be a new category of smart devices altogether, but no one's sure just yet. Our team has been testing out the Surface Duo for a couple weeks, and we're finally ready to tell you everything you want to know.

Submit your questions about the Surface Duo in the comments section

To submit your questions, simply leave us a comment below. We'll choose our favorites and publish the answers exclusively in an upcoming edition of the Android Police Newsletter. To see our official responses, you'll need to subscribe to our newsletter. Don't worry, it's 100% free, and we'll never spam your inbox with unnecessary drivel.

To learn more about the Surface Duo's sleek frame, satisfying hinge, and other tidbits, be sure to check out our full coverage here. We'll have plenty to say about Microsoft's first Android device in the coming weeks.