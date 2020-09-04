Google Chat started transitioning users from Hangouts a while ago, but it’s still missing a few features that the legacy app had. One of those features — read receipts — will finally arrive for Chat users next month.

Google says that read receipts will be available only for one-to-one conversations and not for groups or rooms. You’ll see the recipient’s avatar placed against the last message they’ve read. The feature will start rolling out to G Suite users across Android, iOS, and the web starting October 5.