Mozilla only recently started rolling out the fully redesigned Firefox bearing version number 79 to Android users, but it's already releasing its successor: Firefox 80. It's improving some smaller aspects that were initially missing or wonky, but extension support remains as limited as it's been.

When you open the three-dot overflow menu next to the address bar, you'll notice the addition of a back button next to the forward shortcut. Tapping and holding it allows you to view the previously visited sites, which is handy if you use gesture navigation and can't long-press your system's back button to invoke the same functionality.

In the tab switcher, you'll see a new "Save to collection" shortcut, prominently featured underneath your open tabs. It allows you to save your current browsing session for later viewing on the new tab page. The feature was rather hidden following the switch to a bottom sheet for tab selection, as it was only available in the overflow menu.

Firefox v80 is rolling out via the Play Store right now, but if you want to get your hands on it instantly, you can also grab it from APK Mirror. If you need access to more extensions following the big redesign in the meantime, look out for updates to the Firefox Nightly channel. You'll soon be able to install any extension listed on addons.mozilla.org on it.