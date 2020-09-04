Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, so it's time to check out the app and game sales currently running on the Play Store. Playdigious is offering many of its games at substantial discounts today, including the titles Evoland 2, Teslagrad, and Cultist Simulator, which are all well worth their asking prices. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 22 temporarily free and 31 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Learn French with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Motivate Me! Encourage Me! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pholorize : Colorize Your Old Black & White Photos $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Note Recognition - Convert Music into Sheet Music $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sound Sampler $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Phocus : Portrait Mode & Portrait Lighting Editor $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ray Watermark - Watermark with QR, Logo, Text $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Boxes Drop - Tower block $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Matchy Moods $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Let the Pharaoh FREE!!! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Take Away 3D - Endless running hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Deep 6 - Awakening $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Star Clock Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stony Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Notes $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn French from scratch full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Carmin Pro $49.99 -> $21.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Katy & Bob: Safari Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- FRACTER $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mini-Games Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Muscle Princess $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spencer $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Blox Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Simulator Z - Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Arrog $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evoland 2 $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mathematiqa - Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Teslagrad $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Almost Gone $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Moment : the Temple of Time $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dangerous Games: Prisoners of Destiny (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Blazing Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
