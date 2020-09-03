With coronavirus keeping many of us homebound, there's a dramatic increase in the demand for laptops, especially affordable ones for students and those of us working from home. This has caused massive stock shortages for popular models of various Chromebooks, but we think there are still a few solid picks available that you can get in the $200-300 range.

All of the models we've selected are fast enough to handle at least a few Chrome tabs and applications running at once, and when they're available, we try to include models with large screens. We have a dedicated guide for the best Chromebooks overall, but this list is solely focused on budget options that are actually in stock right now.

Samsung Chromebook 4: $230

While the Samsung Chromebook 4+ is sold out, the smaller (and cheaper) model is still available. It has an 11-inch 1366x768 screen, so while it's not as great for productivity work as the larger 14-15" models in this list, the greater portability might make it a better option for some children.

Other specifications include an Intel Celeron N400 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, a built-in 720p webcam, and both USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports. It will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.

If you're enrolled in a school or university, you may be able to sign up for Samsung's educational discount, which drops the total price of the Chromebook 4+ on Samsung's online store to just $254.99.

Acer Chromebook Tab 10: $244

The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 isn't a laptop, but it does run full Chrome OS, and you can connect any Bluetooth keyboard and mouse (or wired USB accessories, if you have an adapter like this one). It has an ARM processor with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 2048 x 1536 display with stylus support.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 will receive Chrome OS updates until August 2023. You can buy it from Newegg at the link below.