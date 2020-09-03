If you're trying to go all-in on the Sony ecosystem on a relative budget, the Xperia 1 and popular 1000XM3 headphones have dropped to $798 on Amazon. It's kind of hard to put an exact monetary discount on this bundle, but it's a pretty good deal any way you look at it.

The Xperia 1 is equipped with a super-tall 6.4" 4K OLED screen, a Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with microSD expansion, a triple rear camera setup (12MP regular, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto), an 8MP selfie shooter, and a 3,330mAh battery. We reviewed the phone when it came out in summer 2019, praising the display, form factor, performance, and software, but we had some small objections with the $1,000 MSRP, the meh image processing, and the fingerprint sensor. The 1000XM3, on the other hand, is nearly flawless; it looks, feels, and sounds good. Plus, the noise cancelling is excellent, and battery life is more than adequate.

Determining an exact discount for these headphones is difficult; if you look at the Amazon site, it'll show $502 off, but that's based on the phone's $1,000 and the headphones' $350 sticker prices. Nevertheless, $798 is an aggressive price; even if you look at the all-time low of the Xperia 1 ($598 from a couple of weeks ago), an extra $200 for the 1000XM3 isn't bad at all. Prime shipping is free. If you're interested, hit the link below to pick this bundle up.