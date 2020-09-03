If you're thinking of getting a smart speaker or display, you're in luck, as this deal lets you snatch two smart displays and a bulb at a significant discount, letting you effectively save about $155.

The bundle includes a second-generation Echo Show, which features a 10" display and a built-in camera to place video calls, and an Echo Show 5, essentially a smaller version of the Echo Show with virtually the same features, as it also comes with Alexa, a built-in camera, and microphones. You'll also get a free Philips Hue Bluetooth bulb, which can be controlled using the smart displays or your phone, without the need for an additional hub.

Bought separately, these devices would cost over $335, making this bundle a great bargain. If you're interested in getting yours today, hit the link below to complete your purchase.