We're all looking for ways to stay active right now — sometimes you just need a little push. A fitness tracker is a great way to remind yourself to get up and moving; a solid, affordable one is even better. Right now, Best Buy is offering the Samsung Galaxy Fit for a crazily low $50 (half off).

The Fit will track your heartbeat and calories burned, as well as your distance walked and steps taken. The tracker also boasts water resistance up to 164 feet (50 meters), so you won't have to worry about sweat or rain while you're working out. Alongside its fitness tracking, the Fit also supports other basic smartwatch features. The screen will display notifications, as well as offering basic, pre-set message replies. With its 120 mAh battery, paired with its AMOLED display, Samsung claims the Fit can last up to a week on a charge.

The Fit has been out for a little over a year now, but this is a seriously steep discount. If you're looking for a fitness tracker, or even doing some early holiday shopping, now is the time to pounce. Run for a Galaxy Fit in either black or white for just $50 (half off) at Best Buy.