Focusing almost exclusively on the budget to mid-tier segments, Oppo spinoff Realme has gained ground in India’s burgeoning smartphone market pretty quickly, and the same can be said for Europe. The emerging brand announced its mid-range Realme 6 line in March, but it’s already getting a follow-up with the Realme 7 and 7 Pro. The two new phones sit in the sub-$300 bracket but still pack some cutting-edge tech.

Realme 7 Pro

The better brother of the two, the 7 Pro rocks an AMOLED screen, which is an upgrade from the LCD panel used on its predecessor. However, it does bump the refresh rate down to a conventional 60Hz. Realme noted that a recent twitter poll demonstrated that its users prefer having a standard OLED panel over a high refresh-rate LCD. That screen choice also allows for an under-display fingerprint reader.

Realme has included a 4,500mAh battery that charges to full in about 34 minutes using the included 65W SuperDart charger. This high power input is bound to generate some heat, which the phone keeps in check using its 10 temperature sensors that help dynamically adjust the current. Such crazy charging speeds have so far appeared only on pricier phones, so it’s a delight to see Realme bring the same tech to more affordable devices.

For its main 64MP camera, the Realme 7 Pro uses a Sony IMX682 sensor — a popular option among the likes of the Galaxy M31s and the Redmi K30 Ultra. It's also got a pair of stereo speakers, probably by doubling up the earpiece for the second channel. The Pro uses the mid-tier Snapdragon 720G chip — the same one that powered the Realme 6 Pro.

Specs Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G OS Android 10-based Realme UI RAM 6/8GB LPDDR4x Storage 128GB UFS 2.1, expandable Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080), 20:9, hole-punch Battery 4,500mAh, 65W SuperDart charging Front camera 32MP Rear cameras 64MP Sony IMX682, f/1.8 (main) + 8MP, FOV 119° (ultra-wide) + Macro + B&W portrait lens Connectivity Dual SIM (dedicated slots) 4G LTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 8.7mm, 182g Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Mirror Blue, Mirror Silver Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader

Realme 7

Unlike the Pro, the Realme 7 does retain its 90Hz LCD display and is powered by the gaming-focused MediaTek Helio G95 processor. It gets a significantly bigger 5,000mAh battery that charges using a more modest 30W solution. Thankfully, the Realme 7 borrows the entire rear camera array from the Pro model, though you’ll find a lower-res 16MP sensor on the front.

Specs Processor Octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 OS Android 10-based Realme UI RAM 6/8GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1, expandable Display 6.5-inch LCD, 90Hz, FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080), 20:9, hole-punch Battery 5,000mAh, 30W Dart charging Front camera 16MP Rear cameras 64MP Sony IMX682, f/1.8 (main) + 8MP, FOV 119° (ultra-wide) + Macro + B&W portrait lens Connectivity Dual SIM (dedicated slots) 4G LTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm, 197g Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Mirror Blue, Mirror Silver Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader

The Realme 7 will go on sale in India on September 10 with the Pro arriving on September 14 — both will be sold via Flipkart, realme.com, and some offline stores. The standard variant comes in at ₹15,000 (~$205) for its base 6GB+64GB configuration, while you have the option to step up to 8GB+128GB. Meanwhile, the 7 Pro is going to cost you ₹20,000 (~$270) for the 6GB+128GB setup with a similar RAM upgrade option available.

At today’s launch event, Realme announced that it has already shipped over 45 million handsets worldwide in its short lifespan, with India contributing over half of them. In addition to these two phones, the company also announced an electric toothbrush, a fancy tote bag, and some luggage, following in the footsteps of Xiaomi in the country. In the future, the company aims to move beyond smartphones and launch various IoT products, ranging from smart speakers to robot vacuum cleaners.