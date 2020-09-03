We didn't expect to be talking about four OnePlus smartphones in the frame of a year, but we are approach the point where we'll be seeing the half-step sequel to the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8T. We're learning more about that phone today thanks to a late spec report.

Android Central is reporting that the OnePlus 8T will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, four rear cameras — a 48MP main unit that's apparently newer than the one found on the OnePlus 8, a 16MP wide-angle, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits — and a 6.55" AMOLED display that can run at up to 120Hz, just like the OnePlus 8 Pro. The 8T will also boot with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top.

The OnePlus 7T was announced late last September with U.S. sales starting in mid-October. It's said that we should expect to the same general timeframe for the OnePlus 8T, but whether we'll see it at T-Mobile and/or other carriers or how it compares price-wise to the $699 OnePlus 8 and $599 OnePlus 7T is still up in the air.

That last question is quite pertinent, given we're talking about the base model taking a hike up from 90Hz — first seen in the OnePlus family on the 7 Pro.