Nova Launcher continues to be one of the fastest third-party app launchers to get inspiration from the latest Pixel changes. That trend continues with a fresh batch of new icon shapes, some of them lifted from the Android 11 developer previews and subsequent beta.
We first saw Android 11's Flower and Pebble shapes come in with v6.2.13 beta alongside the more basic geometric additions of Pentagon, two orientations of Hexagon, Heptagon, and Octagon. With v6.2.14 beta, Android 11's Vessel and a new Cropped option (it looks like a gemstone) came aboard.
To check them out, you can head to the app's Settings -> Look & feel -> Adaptive icons. You'll find the flower shape there, but you can also tap More to reveal the other additions.
As always with Nova, you can force that shape on legacy icons too, and enable animations between the icon's background and top layer when dragging and dropping. The results with the new shapes are definitely peculiar, in my opinion, but if you're bored of seeing the same circle or square shapes, this is an interesting way to refresh your homescreen.
Nova Launcher v6.2.14 is rolling out to beta users on the Play Store, but you can also grab it from APK Mirror.
v6.2.14 changes
This article was updated to include new shapes introduced in the v6.2.14 beta.
