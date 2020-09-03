Mesh Wi-Fi is a game changer in environments where a single router just isn't cutting it, and there aren't many systems more user-friendly than Nest Wifi. A set with one router and two satellite points will normally run you $349, but today, Woot's got a rare deal on the three-pack: it's $280, down $69.

When we reviewed Nest Wifi last year, we gave it our Most Wanted award; Stephen praised the system's easy setup and strong performance. With optimal placement, this particular set can cover an area of up to 5,400 square feet in Wi-Fi. Should you need even more coverage, you can buy an additional point separately to increase that range to 7,000 square feet.

As an added bonus, the satellite points can double as Google Assistant speakers (if you choose to enable that feature).

This deal is good until the end of the day today or until Woot sells out. If I were a betting man, I'd put my money on the latter, so don't wait on this one. Click the link below to pick up your set.