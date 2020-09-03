After launching one of the most hyped Android phones in recent years, Essential came to a sad end in the wake of the Andy Rubin controversy. The company still has a cult following and many are still using the Essential PH-1 despite the fact that it's no longer being supported. Those users will be excited to learn that a bunch of former employees are now part of a new company called OSOM Products, founded by Essential's head of R&D Jason Keats.

According to LinkedIn, OSOM has been up and running since February, although we don't know how far away they are from building a tangible product. Their LinkedIn description says they are "building the next suite of craziness," whatever that could mean. Keats has been talking up the new company on Twitter for a few months now, and we know that quite of few of his recent hires are former Essential staffers — check out the tweet below:

OSOM is thrilled to announce that my former colleagues Wolfgang Muller, JB Theou, Nick Franco, Gary Anderson, Kevin Chen and Wilson Chan have all joined the team here to build something OSOM! So excited to have this team together with me on another insane adventure! — Jason Keats (@OSOMKeats) June 17, 2020

Gary Anderson and Jean-Baptiste Théou are both software engineers and Nick Franco is a camera engineer. Kevin Chen is a commodity manager who takes on the role of director of NPI and supply chain, Wolfgang Muller is the new CMO at the new company. Wilson Chan was Essential's head of operations, and although we don't know his role at OSOM, it seems likely it'll be the same. That's a pretty solid core team, one that we might expect to use its expertise in building a smartphone, although that remains conjecture at this point. A very basic website for the company exists, but only with a form so you can sign up for updates.

We also know of one high profile hire who isn't a former Essential man, and it's probably the most important one. Andrew Zalasin has been installed as OSOM's CEO, which thankfully means that Andy Rubin isn't at the helm. That gives the tech startup half a chance of succeeding, so long it can shake any lingering association.

Keats has said the company is planning to bring in 20-30 new employees by the end of the year so it will be interesting to see how OSOM evolves. The team is apparently hard at work on a new vision, which is more than a little intriguing. When Essential met its end, we knew it was close to launching a new phone called GEM with a bizarrely long/thin form factor plus we also got to see some prototype PH-2 and PH-3 devices. Perhaps OSOM will resurrect these products in some form, or maybe it'll do something completely new. Everything coming out of the team points to "crazy," "wild," or "innovative" hardware, but only time will tell.