Bethesda released Doom And Doom II on Android back in July of 2019, but both games had a rocky start thanks to a forced log-in, music changes, and a lack of features. Unlike most AAA devs on the Play Store, Bethesda actually put in the work to improve each game, and today another large update has been pushed out to both titles. You can now view either game in 16:9, and high frame rates have also made the cut, which means you can now play at 90 FPS and 120 FPS. Support for DeHackEd-based add-ons is also in the mix, and a few performance improvements are here to seal the deal.
If you navigate to either game's Video Settings, you'll find that you can now change the aspect ratio from the stock 4:3 to the newly-added 16:9 option, which provides a wider view, but may irritate purists since the game was designed to be played in 4:3. Luckily the 4:3 option is still there for those that prefer it. There are also two new options in the Set FPS Limit setting, allowing players to choose from 90 FPS and 120 FPS (the 30 FPS and 60 FPS options are still there too). Of course, if you'd like to read the changelog for yourself, I've pasted it below.
WHAT'S NEW
Featuring 16:9 rendering, and support for DeHackEd-based Add-Ons, our new update for DOOM & DOOM II on all platforms is our biggest one yet! We have also improved performance, and now support 90hz and 120hz devices, which can be enabled in Video Options
As you can see, along with the new 16:9 feature and high frame rate support, you can also take advantage of DeHackEd-based add-ons. Of course, seeing that high frame rates were just added, I took each game for a spin on the Red magic 5S, and I can confirm both titles play as smooth as butter at 120Hz. So if you'd like to check out all of today's changes for yourself, you can grab both games through their respective Play Store widgets below.
Comments