YouTube TV is apparently about to release another add-on package — this one called Sports Plus. It's said to include seven new networks that you'll get if you pay an unknown amount of extra bucks per month. It also seems that NFL Network will be available for all YouTube TV subscribers, which is nice.

This news comes courtesy of Droid Life, which first noticed the Sports Plus package yesterday and was able to gather more details today. The new list of YouTube TV networks includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, GOLTV, MAVTV, Stadium, and TVG. All of these show "Sports Plus" graphics on the bottom right when clicked aside from NFL Network, which means that it should be included free of charge for all YouTube TV subs. That's great news for anyone who was missing out on any of NFL Network's shows, the most famous of which is probably Thursday Night Football.

None of these channels are watchable just yet, but we should hear more details, including price, at some point in the near future.