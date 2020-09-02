Samsung already spent enough time talking about $400 smartwatches, $650 tablets, $1,300 slabs last month. Just yesterday, it brought out another $2,000 folding phablet. But the company knows that top-line items a good holiday season does not make. So, we're now looking at the Galaxy Fit2, Galaxy Tab A7, and Galaxy A42 5G — functional pieces of tech for less cash.

All of these products were given short mentions during Samsung's Life Unstoppable virtual press conference — more time was given to weather-proofed 4K TVs for your garden and washing machines — so details are fairly light at the moment.

What we do know about the Galaxy Fit2, which follows last year's $100 Galaxy Fit, is that it is able to automatically track five types of activity, can log heart rate and sleep patterns, has a 159mAh battery with a maximum rating of 15 to 21 days, and comes in with a new grooved band to reduce sweating around the worn area.

The Galaxy Tab A7, what may be the first in the budget series to get a serial signifier as opposed to one designating size, sports a 10.4" panel and four Dolby Atmos speakers.

Specs SoC Octa-core 2GHz/1.8GHz RAM 3GB Storage 32GB or 64GB + microSD up to 1TB Display 10.4" 2000 x 1200 LCD Battery 7,040mAh Cameras 8MP rear + 5MP front Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5 Peripherals USB 2.0 (Type-C), 3.5mm OS Android 10 Dimensions 248 x 157 x 7mm / 476g Colors Dark Gray, Silver, Gold

Then there's the Galaxy A42 5G which should be even more affordable than the Galaxy A71 5G at $550 and the Galaxy A51 5G at $500. It will come with a 6.6" Super AMOLED panel, four rear cameras, and, presumably, a lower price tag.

One product that we didn't get much detail on is the Wireless Charger Trio which may, perhaps, wirelessly charge up to three devices at once.

We'll probably have to wait a few days before we learn how and where we'll see these products arrive in the United States and elsewhere.