Nubia came out swinging earlier this year with the RedMagic 5G, a powerhouse of a phone that packed flagship specs at only a fraction of the price. When considering a sequel, it's hard to improve upon an already compelling package, but Nubia managed to expand even further on this winning formula with better thermals, faster triggers, and an improved Game Space. Introducing the new RedMagic 5S, on sale today starting at just $579.
Flagship specs at a mid-tier price
Not surprising, the RedMagic 5S takes many of its predecessor's key advantages and brings them into the fold. It features the same bold 6.65" display, complete with that silky-smooth 144Hz refresh rate RedMagic customers have come to expect. It also maintains a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip with 5G connectivity, a beefy 4500mAh battery, and up to 55W quick charging capabilities with optional adapter, among other notable attributes.
Specs
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|OS
|Android 10-based RedMagic OS
|RAM
|8/12 GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|128/256GB UFS 3.1
|Display
|6.65-inch OLED, FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080), 144Hz, 240Hz poll rate.
|Battery
|4500mAh, 18W charging or 55W charging with optional adapter
|Front camera
|8MP, f/2.0
|Rear cameras
|64MP Sony IMX686, f/1.8, PDAF (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro)
|Connectivity
|Dual-SIM, 5G (no mmWave, only two bands: n41 and n78), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth
|Dimensions
|168.56 x 78 x 9.75 mm, 218g
|Ports
|USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Colors
|Sonic Silver, Pulse (blue/red)
|Biometrics
|In-display fingerprint reader
|Price
|Starting at $579
There's even more to love about the RedMagic 5S
In addition to carrying over the best of everything the RedMagic 5G had to offer, the 5S introduces some key upgrades that push it ahead of its predecessor. For starters, the RedMagic 5S has a completely reinvented Trinity Cooling system. This chamber features an L-shaped liquid cooling pipe, aerospace-grade nano thermal materials, intelligent temperature sensors, and a turbo fan capable of boosting ventilation by 4.3%.
For added temperature mitigation, the new optional Ice Dock, designed specifically for the RedMagic 5S, comes equipped with an 8,000 RPM fan that can lower device temperatures by 77º F. It also features a GPU Boost Mode that can be activated within the settings to further enhance gaming performance. Other upgrades include the capacitive shoulder triggers than can now sample commands at 320Hz for even faster, more accurate input.
Game Space, RedMagic's dedicated game launcher, has received some improvements, such as mini window support for improved multitasking, macro creation tools, and game chat overlay. Also on tap for Game Space 2.1 is a newly optimized performance booster, fine-tuned turbo fan controls, adjustable display enhancements, and the ability to record and share gameplay in real time. Together, Game Space's list of upgrades empower players to further optimize their phone's settings and performance for a more refined gaming experience.
Order your RedMagic 5S today
The RedMagic 5S is available for purchase starting today. In addition to packing a flagship chipset, 5G technology, huge battery, and pro-gamer features, Nubia RedMagic's latest comes in two unique colors: a new Sonic Silver, which includes 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage for only $579 — half the price of today's flagship devices. The blue and red "Pulse" option also makes a return with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $649. To learn more about the RedMagic 5S, including how you can purchase one, check out Nubia RedMagic's official webpage here.
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments