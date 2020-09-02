Passport, one of the nation's largest vendors for pay-by-phone parking technology, has announced an integration with Google Pay that's now being trialed in Austin, Texas. Users will be able to find a link to the Google-branded payment site right from the Google Maps app.

Drivers will park as usual and note any posted signs from Passport on zoning information. They can then head to pay.google.com/parking or heading into the Google Maps app and selecting "Pay for parking" while in navigation mode.

Prompts will guide users to register their spot and vehicle, select how long they'll stay, which card in their Google Pay account they'll use, track how long they have left on their meter, and fill up time as needed.

The physical meter won't reflect the online payment. Also, vehicles registered on this site are saved for future use.

That Maps integration will be rolling out over a few weeks, but the Google Pay site is live now.