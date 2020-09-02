Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. After a fantastic start to the week, things have slowed down, though we still have more than a few noteworthy sales to share with everyone today. Marmalade Game Studio is currently offering a handful of its board game adaptations at a discount, including the hit classic Monopoly. If board games aren't your thing, then perhaps the sale on the interactive thriller She Sees Red will pique your interest, and if you prefer something with a dark fantasy theme, then the gritty point and click adventure game Tormentum - Dark Sorrow is a solid pickup. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 19 temporarily free and 36 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days Simple Draw Pad (No Advertisement) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games