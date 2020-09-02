Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. After a fantastic start to the week, things have slowed down, though we still have more than a few noteworthy sales to share with everyone today. Marmalade Game Studio is currently offering a handful of its board game adaptations at a discount, including the hit classic Monopoly. If board games aren't your thing, then perhaps the sale on the interactive thriller She Sees Red will pique your interest, and if you prefer something with a dark fantasy theme, then the gritty point and click adventure game Tormentum - Dark Sorrow is a solid pickup. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 19 temporarily free and 36 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Simple Draw Pad (No Advertisement) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Trigono - geometric brain boiling adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hangman Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Merge Attack : Attack on Legion $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Paranormal Territory $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Paranormal Territory 2 $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Search Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wormster Dash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Food Cutter 3D - Cool Relaxing Cooking game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Gray Bloom XIU for Kustom/klwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Slender Skin UX for Kustom/Klwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Tukan Kwgt $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oxygen Icon Pack PRO (ORIGINAL) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Office Viewer - PDF, DOC, PPT, XLS Viewer $19.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Musific Pro - Music Player $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- My Device Pro - Android Device Information $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Super Shortcuts $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chick Duck Talk 2 (Instant 2way Voice Translator) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fem Menstrual Calendar $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sendmate (share files using wifi) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Jason Vale’s Super Blend Me $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Neutron Music Player $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- One Late Night: Mobile $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clue $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mental Hospital III HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mental Hospital IV HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- PC Architect Advanced (PC building simulator) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 - More choices, more freedom! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AudioWizards - Accessible Audio Game $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket war 2K (early access) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tormentum - Dark Sorrow - a Mystery Point & Click $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Quest $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Quest 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Story of a Gladiator $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- TRIADA Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- TRIADA Luxury Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- TRIADA Smart Launcher Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Colored Wood Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Pixel Professional - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Compass Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
