The Nokia 2.1 is nearly three generations old now, with the 2.4 rumored to debut in just a couple of days, but this budget phone from 2018 is still getting updates. The 2.1 is starting to receive the Android 10 (Go edition) update, with ten Asian markets getting it first.
Android 10 (Go edition) rollout for Nokia 2.1 starts today. Check here for more details and the availability in different countries - https://t.co/fbyk98TNCP pic.twitter.com/dKpewa5lAw
— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 2, 2020
The update is currently in Wave 1, which includes Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. 10% of devices in these countries will receive the update today, 50% by September 5th, and 100% by September 7th. Those in other markets will have to wait for Wave 2 to be approved.
Nokia had actually claimed that the Android 10 update for the 2.1 would arrive by mid Q2. We're now in early Q3, so the deadline was definitely missed, but at least it wasn't by much.
- Source:
- Nokia
