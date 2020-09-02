In addition to the regular Echo smart speaker, Amazon sells an upgraded model called the Echo Plus. It offers improved sound and a built-in Zigbee hub for select smart home devices, and now you can get it for just $74.99. That's 50% off the usual price of $149.99. Plus, Amazon is throwing in a free Philips Hue smart bulb to sweeten the pot.

Amazon's Echo Plus does all the things you'd expect an Alexa speaker to do, like control smart home devices, stream music, call other speakers (or people with the Alexa app installed), use third-party skills, and more. Compared to the regular Echo speaker, the Plus has improved audio quality and a built-in Zigbee hub for directly connecting to some smart home devices. While most smart home products use a standard Wi-Fi connection these days, the Zigbee hub still comes in handy for Sylvania and Hue bulbs, Yale locks, and more.

This matches the lowest price we've seen for the Echo Show, but unlike the last time it was at $75, it now includes a free Philips Hue bulb. Grab this bundle at the link below.