After launching in-home delivery last year, Walmart today has announced its new membership service Walmart+, which is essentially its version of Amazon Prime. Members pay a yearly fee of $98 (or $12.95 per month) for unlimited free same-day deliveries, cashier-less checkouts, and fuel discounts. Walmart+ is slated to launch on September 15.

The service replaces the Delivery Unlimited plan of old — people currently on it will automatically become Walmart+ members. As with that previous plan, you're eligible for same-day deliveries of "more than 160,000 products," including everything from groceries to tech. The fuel discounts will allow you to save up to 5 cents per gallon at almost 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA, and Murphy Express gas stations. Walmart says that Sam's Club will soon join the ... you know, club.

Cashier-less checkouts are realized via a new Scan & Go option in the Walmart app. You scan articles as you put them in your basket and then use Walmart Pay to finish checkout, all without ever having to interact with an employee. If that seems familiar, it's because it is — the company previously offered a Scan & Go app already but canned it due to low participation. Maybe this will be different in the midst of a pandemic when many people practice social distancing?

Walmart+ offers much less than Amazon Prime, but it's only just the beginning. It took quite some time and a few price hikes (now at $119 when paid yearly) for Amazon's service to be as all-encompassing as it is today.

You'll be able to sign up for Walmart+ on the service's dedicated website once it launches on September 15. There's also a free 14-day test period, if you'd like to try it before commiting for the monthly or yearly subscription.