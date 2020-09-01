The end of summer is almost here, which means the holidays are right around the corner. Whether you'll be spending time with loved ones or socially distancing by yourself this season, having a clean home is always better for you and your guests. During Roborock's special Labor Day sale, you can pick up a brand new S6 MaxV for $704.99 ($45 off), E4 robotic vacuum for $218.69 ($51 off), or handheld H6 for $399.99 ($50 off), but you only have until the end of September 7 to take advantage of these savings.
Roborock S6 MaxV for $705 ($45 off) with code
Not only is the S6 MaxV Roborock's flagship robotic vacuum, it's easily the most intelligent option in the entire lineup. The S6 MaxV comes equipped with a twin camera system that captures footage at 30fps, enabling the vacuum to identify obstacles — including shoes, power strips, and even pet waste — and navigate around them. It does this while boasting 25% more suction power than the standard S6, an extra large 5200mAh battery, and a high capacity 297ml water tank. The end result is an ultra-intelligent robotic vacuum that can clean up to 180 minutes on a single charge, making it the ideal cleaning companion for just about any home size and layout.
For a limited time, you can pick up a brand new S6 MaxV for $704.99 ($45 off) over at Amazon. To take advantage of this deal, make sure you use the coupon code ROBOS6MAXV at checkout. This offer is valid from Friday, September 4 through the end of Monday, September 7.
Roborock E4 for $219 ($51 off) with code
If you want a premium robotic vacuum experience without straining your wallet, look no further than the Roborock E4. This vacuum packs 2000Pa of suction, a 5200mAh battery, and a 640ml dustbin that are capable of deep cleaning a 2152sqft space on a single charge. The Automatic Carpet Boost feature is able to detect carpet and increases suction for a more thorough clean, while the E4's intelligent mopping system can adjust water flow to tackle any mess. All of these functions are guided by an array of sensors, motion tracking systems, and custom software that keep your floors free of dirt and dust.
For a limited time, you can pick up a brand new Roborock E4 robotic vacuum for $218.69 ($51 off) at Amazon. To lock in this deal, you'll need to use the coupon code ROBOROCKE45 at checkout. This offer is valid from Tuesday, September 1 through the end of Monday, September 7.
Roborock H6 for $400 ($50 off), no code necessary
Did you know that Roborock makes more than just robotic vacuums? The H6 is the company's first cordless handheld product that is capable of achieving 150AW of max suction for lifting even the finest dirt particles out of your carpets. The H6's light, 3-pound chassis includes a rechargeable Li-Po battery that provides up to 90 minutes of cleaning power in Eco mode, or 10 minutes in Max mode. To ensure the H6 can reach every nook and cranny throughout your home, Roborock has included a series of attachments, such as a crevice tool, dusting brush, carpet brush, and more.
Unlike the first two deals on this list, you don't need any special coupons or codes to pick up the Roborock H6 for $399.99 ($50 off). Simply click the link below, put the H6 into your cart, and checkout. This offer is valid from Tuesday, September 1 through the end of Monday, September 7.
