Google kicked off Stadia's Free Play Days program last month with an event that let Pro subscribers play looter-shooter Borderlands 3 free for four days. Later this week, subscribers can enjoy limited-time access to open-world racing title The Crew 2, free of charge.

This Free Play Days event runs from Thursday to Sunday. Just like last time, if you're a Stadia Pro subscriber, you'll be able to play as much of The Crew 2 as you'd like from September 3 through September 6. Come Monday, you'll have to pay for the game if you want to keep playing it, but any progress you made during the free period will carry over.

A new month also brings with it a new batch of free Pro titles. In September, there are six of them: Hitman, Hello Neighbor, Super Bomberman Online R, Gunsport, Metro Last Light Redux, and Embr. They're all included in the price of your Pro membership, so don't forget to grab any of them you're interested in.