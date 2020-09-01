Several Sony X900-series 4K HDR TVs are currently discounted at Amazon and Best Buy, ranging in price from $1,169.99 for the cheapest 65" TV to a whopping $3,798 for the flagship 85" X950H unit. If you're in the market for a gigantic, high-end Android TV, there are some all-time low prices here.

All of these TVs offer 4K HDR with Sony's X1 processor, Android TV built-in, full array LED functionality, and HDMI 2.1. For those wondering why one might spend the extra money on an X900-class TV versus, for instance, the cheaper Sony X800 models, comparisons show that the X900 displays offer a crispier image with less motion blur, higher brightness, improved performance in dark rooms, and faster response times.

As for the difference between the X900 and the X950, the X950 is a newer model with the X1 Ultimate processor, better audio built-in, better viewing angles at the expense of some contrast, and a nicer-looking remote. Whether or not that's worth the extra dough is up to you.

Here are the deals:

Amazon and Best Buy both offer free shipping on all of these TVs, but it's worth keeping in mind that Best Buy also offers in-store pickup if the TV is in stock at a store near you (it probably is). So if you're impatient and have a car that can fit a massive TV like this inside, that's an option.