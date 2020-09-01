Samsung has been pretty quick to update their devices with the latest security patches in the past couple of years, and it looks like not much is going to change for the month of September. The company has already updated the Exynos-powered international Galaxy Note9 model (SM-N960F) with the September 2020 patch.
The new firmware carries version number N960FXXS6ETHB. Aside from the prompt security patch, we're not sure what else is included, as the changelog isn't yet available. The over-the-air update is available now in the DBT region, which is Samsung code for Germany. This goes without saying, but if you do find the update firmware floating around online, do not flash it on your Snapdragon-powered Note9s.
This post will serve as the roundup for Samsung phones updated with the September 2020 patch. We'll update it when this latest patch starts trickling down to more phones from the Korean tech giant.
- Source:
- XDA
Comments