Last week, an update to the Google Home app started rolling out with a bunch of new features in tow. Chief among them is the new dark theme, a new security camera feed, and improved controls for Android 11's power menu integration. More changes have popped up now, though these are governed by a server-side switch and are thus slowly appearing for users.
The first addition is support for Nest x Yale locks, which show up among your devices and, just as we spotted a couple of weeks ago, can be locked and unlocked straight from the Home app, without needing the Nest app. You'll need to tap and hold to unlock — you can't do it by voice yet. Some device settings are also included, so you can change the lock tone and enable one-touch locking, but you can't customize the privacy settings. Those are still in the standalone Nest app.
Nest x Yale lock page and settings.
The lock's status should also be clearly displayed on the app's main screen, so you don't need to delve into the lock's page to control it.
Another improvement has also come to smart lights and switches in the app. They'll now show their current status in the main screen too, as spotted by u/cassiopeia. So lights will have a yellow outline when they're on, and switches will be green, similar to the change that rolled out to smart displays earlier in the year. Plus, instead of having both on and off buttons, you'll only see the one that will change their state.
Left: Nest x Yale status and unlock. Right: Status for lights and switches.
If you still don't have v2.27 of the Google Home app, make sure you grab that from the Play Store or APK Mirror, as that is a requirement, but since these changes are also controlled server-side, you'll have to wait for them to show up for you.
