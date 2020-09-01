The Google (Nest?) Home Max is Google's largest smart speaker, giving you the same functionality as any other Assistant speaker matched with fantastic sound quality. It was first priced at $400, but more recently has gone for $300, and now you can buy one for just $199.

The Home Max has the same smart speaker features as the smaller Google Home and Nest Mini — you can ask Google Assistant to stream music, set reminders, call people on Duo, control smart home devices, and more. The Max is unique in that it has a pair of 114mm subwoofers, two 18m tweeters, and six Class-D amplifiers, so it can get extremely loud while still sounding great. There's also an AUX input, which no other Google smart speaker offers, as well as six microphones to model acoustics in a room.

The Google Home Max is $199.00 almost everywhere it is sold, and we've included some links below. If you're on the fence, be sure to check out our original review of the Home Max.