You're probably aware that Aukey makes all kinds of charging accessories, but the company makes some pretty capable audio gear, too. Consider, if you will, the B60 earbuds: they're not flashy, but they tick a lot of boxes, and you can get a pair for a measly $17 today on Amazon, $23 under the normal going rate.

I reviewed the B60 early last year, and while I wasn't blown away by the sound quality, I was struck by how comfortable they are thanks to their soft silicone stabilizing fins. And they charge with USB-C, which is far from a given at this price point. You'll also get IPX6 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, and a respectable seven or so hours of playback on a charge.

To get this price, you'll have to both clip the on-page coupon for $7 off and enter code G8KKR4JO at checkout. If you're looking for a cheap pair of knock-around Bluetooth earbuds, you probably won't do much better than these.