A while ago, we covered a hidden new look for Google Pay, accessible through the overflow menu in the power button wallet on Pixel phones. It looks like Google is planning on making that look available to more people, as it has just appeared as the regular Pay app interface for some. The change might be related to some server-side update to the Play Services.

The new view popped up on my OnePlus Nord, but it isn't the default on any other phone I checked — the rollout is likely still pretty limited, and might just be a test run that won't make it to everyone. The new interface does away with the bottom tab and moves all navigation into the hamburger menu. The redesigned home page will only give you access to a carousel of your payment cards and a scrolling list of your loyalty cards. I'd presume that that's where passes will show up, too, but I don't have any at the moment. The floating action button in the bottom right corner lets you add new payment, loyalty, gift, and transit cards.

You'll be able to reorder your payment cards through an entry in the hamburger menu, where you can also view your activity, your expired passes, and see whether your phone is all set up for contactless payments. Settings are consolidated — there are no longer two sections for General and Notifications, instead, all options are accessible right away.

When you enter the multitasking overview, you'll see that the interface is actually provided by Play Services, not Google Pay itself. That's right in line with what we see in the Pixel power menu, so it's not surprising that it's here as well.

There isn't a sure way to get access to the new look. The changes appeared on Play Services version 20.30.19 for me, but it seems like some server-side changes are at play, too, as another phone running the same release doesn't give me the new design. Both phones are also running Pay version 2.116, so that's not what it is, either. If you're itching to get the new interface, you'll simply have to be patient.