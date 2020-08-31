Professional videographers know that there's no such thing as simply pointing and shooting a perfect scene. Getting the ideal shot takes expertly crafted equipment — good lighting, a worthy camera, and a rock-solid gimbal — along with a skilled eye, all working in harmony. The Zhiyun Crane 2S gimbal provides pro-level stability and versatility, making it a must-have for any serious videographer.
The Crane 2S by Zhiyun is an adaptable gimbal designed with both ease of use and assurance in mind. It's capable of supporting large cameras, like the BMPCC 6K, Panasonic S1H, Canon EOS 1DX Mark II, and Nikon D850, all without straining the gimbal's components. To ensure the Crane 2S remains light and agile while also being able to support a significant amount of weight, it features a carbon fiber handle mated to a new 0.96" OLED display. Inside sits three removable 18650 Li-ion batteries, collectively clocking in at 12 hours of power on a single charge.
The Crane 2S's claim to fame, though, resides in the new FlexMount System that allows a camera to be detached from a tripod and reattached to the Crane 2S with ease. This system features a double-safety mechanism that secures the camera in place, allowing videographers to get set up and start shooting in mere seconds. For added versatility, the Crane 2S's vertical quick release mount with safety knob allows a camera to easily capture high quality, mobile-ready footage with just a click.
To help you get the best shots, the Crane 2S includes a range of mounting points: a single 1/4" screw hole on the back of the quick release plate for swapping between different accessories, two 1/4" screw holes with crown gear, and one 3/8" screw hole. The Crane 2S can also be configured into six shooting modes for basic and advanced users, like Pan Following, Locking, Following, Full-Range POV, Vortex, and Go mode. This allows amateur and professional videographers alike to capture beautiful panoramic, time lapse, motion lapse, and long exposure time lapse footage.
Purchase your Crane 2S today
The Zhiyun Crane 2S is available for purchase today at Zhiyun's online store and Amazon for $599 each. Zhiyun is also running some great deals on their site for dedicated videographers. Right now, you can bundle a Crane 2S with a Servo Max focus/zoom controller for $643.49 ($44.51 off) or purchase a Crane 2S with an image transmission transmitter for $683.52 ($84.48 off).
