The fall semester's starting up, and with many schools opting for remote learning, Chromebooks are hotter than ever. Unfortunately, that means that most are out of stock. If you're fine with a refurbished unit, Woot is offering some higher-end Chromebooks right now for decent prices.

Samsung Chromebook Plus LTE: $419.99

This is the second generation of Samsung's Chromebook Plus, and it's one of the only ways to get an LTE-equipped Chromebook. This version carries model number XE525QBB-K01US, and although Woot's site doesn't mention it, that model number belongs to the Verizon LTE model. It's equipped with a 12.2" 1920x1200 touchscreen, a dual-core 1.5GHz Intel Celeron 3965Y processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage with microSD expansion, and a 39Wh battery. I/O includes two USB-C ports, one USB 3.0 Type-A port, and one 3.5mm jack.

We reviewed this exact model of the Chromebook Plus LTE (it'll only work with Verizon LTE SIMs), finding it to have a great display, a convenient convertible mode, a nice included stylus, and pretty good battery life. We didn't so much like the plastic frame, the slightly mushy keyboard, the performance under heavy load, and the price, though the price is sort of alleviated here. This computer will continue to receive Chrome updates until June 2024.

The XE525QBB-K01US retails new for $599. Woot is offering these refurbished units for $419.99, with free shipping for Amazon Prime members. That represents a savings of around $180 versus new.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434: $429.99 and up

If you like the convertible aspect of the Samsung Chromebook Plus but need some better hardware, ASUS's Chromebook Flip C434 is available through Woot as well. All C434TAs have a 14.0" 1920x1080 touchscreen, microSD expansion, a 48Wh battery, and the same I/O (two USB-C ports, one USB 3.0 Type-A, and a 3.5mm jack). Here's how the three models differ:

$429.99: Intel Core M3-8100Y (1.1GHz, dual-core), 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC

$659.99: Intel Core i5-8200Y (1.3GHz, dual-core), 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC

$1,069.99: Intel Core i7-8500Y (1.5GHz, dual-core), 16GB RAM, 128GB eMMC

Our own Corbin reviewed the Chromebook Flip C434. He liked the aluminum construction and small bezels, the performance, and the display, but didn't so much enjoy the tablet mode and thought that 4GB of RAM was too little for the base model. The C434 will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.

None of the configurations listed here match what's available on Amazon, so it's tough to give an exact discount amount. That said, these all seem like decent deals.

Acer Chromebook 715: $339.99 and up

Rather have a larger screen than a convertible design? The Acer Chromebook 715 and its 15.6" display may be for you. Woot is again offering three configurations, but all CB715s are equipped with a 15.6" 1920x1080 touchscreen, a 56Wh battery, and the same I/O as the previous two laptops (two USB-C ports, one USB 3.0 Type-A, and a 3.5mm jack).

$339.99: Intel Pentium 4417U (2.3GHz, dual-core), 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC

$429.99: Intel Core i3-8130U (2.2GHz, dual-core), 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC

$659.99: Intel Core i5-8250U (1.6GHz, dual-core), 16GB RAM, 128GB eMMC

As luck would have it, we've reviewed the Acer CB715 as well. We liked a ton about it, including build quality, performance, the keyboard, the trackpad, the battery life, and the fingerprint sensor, but some downsides included a dull display, meh audio from the speakers, and a slightly high price (that is alleviated here). The CB715 is slated to receive Chrome OS updates until June 2025.

The spec configurations don't match up with what we can find online; in fact, the CB715 is pretty much sold out everywhere else anyway. That said, our review unit was an i5-8350U / 8GB / 64GB model for $779.99, which the $659.99 offering from Woot beats by a big margin in terms of RAM and storage. Also, the i5-8250U / 8GB / 64GB model goes for $746.13 from B&H (out of stock at the moment). These Woot prices seem pretty competitive.

Acer Chromebook 714: $339.99 and up

If you like the Chromebook 715, but just wish it were a little bit smaller, the 14" CB714 is probably for you. It's equipped with a 14.0" 1920x1080 screen, a 56Wh battery, and the same I/O (two USB-C, one USB 3.0 Type-A, and a 3.5mm jack). Here are the different configurations available:

$339.99: Non-touchscreen, Intel Pentium 3867U (1.8GHz, dual-core), 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC

$429.99: Non-touchscreen, Intel Core i3-8130U (2.2GHz, dual-core), 8GB RAM, 32GB eMMC

$649.99: Touchscreen, Intel Core i5-8250U (1.6GHz, dual-core), 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC

The CB714 is the only laptop on this list we haven't reviewed ourselves, but given that it's simply a smaller version of the CB715, we'd expect the pros and cons to be pretty similar. Like the CB715, the CB714 will get Chrome updates until June 2025.

As with the Chromebook 715, the 714 is pretty much sold out everywhere online. That includes B&H, but their site does serve well for a price comparison. The model offered by Woot for $649.99 (i5 / 8GB / 64GB) is $719 at B&H — not a great discount for a refurb, but you need to keep in mind that the CB714 (and most other Chromebooks) are sold out pretty much everywhere. This is practically your only option. That said, if you can tolerate lugging around a larger laptop, the CB715 is the much better deal.

Out of all of these deals, the Chromebook 715 probably represents the best value for money. Woot will offer these prices for 14 more hours as of publishing time or until these are sold out. Also, bear in mind that there's a limit of three of each laptop per customer.